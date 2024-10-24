Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.1 patch notes – Bolter buffs and more
Another Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S is being delivered on October 24, 2024, and it contains a wave of balance adjustments to account for fan feedback after the major content additions of Patch 4.0.
Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive also confirmed that public test servers will be used for the game starting in early 2025 to ensure that balance patches will more often hit their mark in the long term.
Update 4.1 adjusts the spawn rates of enemies on all difficulty levels and provides big buffs to the Bolter family of weapons. AI allies will be more useful as well thanks to a damage buff when fighting boss enemies.
Find the full Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.1 patch notes below.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.1 patch notes
AI director and enemy spawns
Minimal, Average, and Substantial Difficulties:
- Reduced spawn rate of Extremis enemies to match pre-Patch 4.0 levels.
Ruthless Difficulty:
- Significantly reduced spawn rate of Extremis enemies.
Weapons (only in Operations mode)
- Auto Bolt Rifle – Damage increased by 20%.
- Bolt Rifle – Damage increased by 10%.
- Heavy Bolt Rifle – Damage increased by 15%.
- Stalker Bolt Rifle – Damage increased by 10%.
- Marksman Bolt Carbine – Damage increased by 10%.
- Instigator Bolt Carbine – Damage increased by 10%.
- Bolt Sniper Rifle – Damage increased by 12.5%.
- Bolt Carbine – Damage increased by 15%.
- Occulus Bolt Carbine – Damage increased by 15%.
- Heavy Bolter – Damage increased by 5%.
Difficulty
- Ruthless: Player’s Armour is increased by 10%.
- Lethal: “Tight Formation” system is removed.
AI:
- Bots deal 30% more damage to bosses.
- Zoanthrope: Shield swap cooldown with another paired Zoanthrope is increased by 10%.
General Fixes & Tech
- Fixed a bug that caused roll distance to be shorter than before.
- Fixed bug with unlocking Lethal difficulty rewards decals.
- Crash fixes and general stability improvements.