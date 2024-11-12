Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.5 patch notes – new weapon and buffs
Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have delivered yet another patch for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on November 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Offering a series of buffs to primary weapons and adding a brand-new secondary weapon, this update is going to bring some fresh wind into the third-person shooter.
The Assault, Vanguard, and Bulwark classes all have access to the Neo-Volkite Pistol now – a thermal ray weapon, the Neo-Volkite Pistol unleashes a continuous ray of heat on its target and deals accumulative damage. Once the damage reaches a critical threshold, it generates a small explosion, dealing damage to the primary target and anyone near it.
Find the full Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.5 patch notes below.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.5 patch notes
- New weapon: Neo-Volkite Pistol
Balance Changes
Plasma Incinerator:
- Master-Crafted - Alpha: Slightly reduced amount of heat generated by normal and charged shots.
- Salvation of Bakka - Alpha: Slightly reduced amount of heat generated by normal and charged shots.
- Gathalamor Crusade - Alpha: Slightly reduced amount of heat generated by normal and charged shots.
- Fixed a bug that would cause several versions not producing heat at all.
Bolt Sniper Rifle:
- Fire rate increased from 50 to 60 rounds per minute.
- Headshot bonus increased from x2 to x2.5.
Oculus Bolt Carbine:
- Scope added.
- Headshot bonus increased from x1 to x1.33.
Bolt Carbine (SMG):
- Adjusted damage falloff curve: Base damage increased by 50% for the first 10 meters, after that, the damage drops to the original pre-patch value.
Auto Bolt Rifle:
- Max ammo increased by 1 magazine for each version.
General Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing unlocked DLC cosmetic items to get locked again after a restart
- Fixed a bug causing the Sniper perk "Targeted Shot" to not work after swapping weapons.
- Fixed a bug causing the Sniper invisibility not getting removed after a shot in rare cases.
- Fixed a bug preventing players from muting the others in PvP.
- Fixed several perks not triggering correctly from enemy kills.
- Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapon perks from triggering correctly when reaching a specific HP threshold.
- Crash fixes and general stability improvements.
- Fixed server disconnects with unstable user connection.
- General connectivity improvements.