Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.5 patch notes – new weapon and buffs

Find out what the update from November 12, 2024, has to offer

Marco Wutz

Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have delivered yet another patch for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on November 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Offering a series of buffs to primary weapons and adding a brand-new secondary weapon, this update is going to bring some fresh wind into the third-person shooter.

The Assault, Vanguard, and Bulwark classes all have access to the Neo-Volkite Pistol now – a thermal ray weapon, the Neo-Volkite Pistol unleashes a continuous ray of heat on its target and deals accumulative damage. Once the damage reaches a critical threshold, it generates a small explosion, dealing damage to the primary target and anyone near it.

Find the full Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.5 patch notes below.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.5 patch notes

  • New weapon: Neo-Volkite Pistol

Balance Changes

Plasma Incinerator:

  • Master-Crafted - Alpha: Slightly reduced amount of heat generated by normal and charged shots.
  • Salvation of Bakka - Alpha: Slightly reduced amount of heat generated by normal and charged shots.
  • Gathalamor Crusade - Alpha: Slightly reduced amount of heat generated by normal and charged shots.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause several versions not producing heat at all.

Bolt Sniper Rifle:

  • Fire rate increased from 50 to 60 rounds per minute.
  • Headshot bonus increased from x2 to x2.5.

Oculus Bolt Carbine:

  • Scope added.
  • Headshot bonus increased from x1 to x1.33.

Bolt Carbine (SMG):

  • Adjusted damage falloff curve: Base damage increased by 50% for the first 10 meters, after that, the damage drops to the original pre-patch value.

Auto Bolt Rifle:

  • Max ammo increased by 1 magazine for each version.

General Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing unlocked DLC cosmetic items to get locked again after a restart
  • Fixed a bug causing the Sniper perk "Targeted Shot" to not work after swapping weapons.
  • Fixed a bug causing the Sniper invisibility not getting removed after a shot in rare cases.
  • Fixed a bug preventing players from muting the others in PvP.
  • Fixed several perks not triggering correctly from enemy kills.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapon perks from triggering correctly when reaching a specific HP threshold.
  • Crash fixes and general stability improvements.
  • Fixed server disconnects with unstable user connection.
  • General connectivity improvements.
Marco Wutz
