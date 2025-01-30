Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 reveals new map, enemy, and finishers
Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have provided fans of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 with a peek at the content they can expect to drop with the upcoming Update 6.0.
Enthusiasts for the game’s PvP multiplayer mode can look forward to a brand-new map called Tomb — and if you’ve played through the campaign, you can probably guess that the map uses the environment of the Necron tomb deep beneath the surface of Demerium. Players will have their work cut out for them in this narrow terrain with many blind spots. Prepare for combat in close quarters, ambushes, and a lot of improvisation. Far from one-dimensional, however, the map offers a few open areas as well to allow players to adapt their tactics.
The developers are not coming with empty hands for PvE fans either: A new Tyranid enemy will be available to fight in Operations — the mighty Biovore, a specimen with a powerful cannon on its back.
A new area on the Battle Barge, the Datavault, will be unlocked with the next update. Complete a new series of in-game achievements and you can earn currency, which can be exchanged at the Datavault for cosmetics and information about the world of Warhammer 40,000.
Some balance changes are on the agenda as well, though no details have yet been provided — we do know that Saber Interactive reworked some perks for this update. PC players will finally get access to a FOV slider to customize their experience.
Furthermore, Update 6.0 will introduce a few additional finishers to the game, providing more variety whenever you eliminate Zoanthropes, Scarab Occult Terminators, and Rubric Marines.
Another round of cosmetics is inbound as well, bringing the Salamanders Champion outfit for the Sniper class and equipment pieces to make your very own Raven Guard member.
Update 6.0 for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to arrive in February 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.