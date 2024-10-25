Video Games

Blizzard’s $90 USD World of Warcraft mount is selling like hot cakes

Someone probably regrets not making it more expensive by now

Marco Wutz

Blizzard Entertainment

If it wasn’t obvious before, then Blizzard has proven once and for all that gamers will pretty much buy anything at any price when it comes to cosmetics – the developer released a mount in MMO World of Warcraft that costs $90 USD and it’s reportedly selling like hot cakes.

Screenshots from the game are circulating on the web that show entire hordes of the Trader’s Guild Brutosaur stampeding through Azeroth’s cities – it’s like looking at thousands of pixelated dollars on a single screen, otherwise known as the average Counter-Strike lobby.

At least the Trader’s Guild Brutosaur isn’t just there for the looks, as the mount comes with a few neat features. Players can directly access their mail and the auction house from anywhere when riding this mount, which can come in pretty handy. It’s a long-necked quality-of-life improvement.

The fact that the mount will only be available until January 6, 2025, probably adds fuel to the fire – some good old fear of missing out (FOMO) has always done wonders for in-game sales.

“Celebrate camaraderie between the Alliance and the Horde with the awe-inspiring Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur, adorned with a 20th Anniversary themed harness encrusted with gems representing World of Warcraft’s expansions,” the official description of the mount reads. “Brave the world of Azeroth on this magnificent Zandalari beast with Morten and Killia, bringing the auction house and the mail to you on the go!”

For all the excitement this mount is causing – positive and negative – at least one very funny thing came about because of it: Apparently Blizzard banned a few bot accounts right after they purchased the Trader’s Guild Brutosaur and is denying them any refunds. Well played.

Published
Marco Wutz
