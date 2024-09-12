Video Games

Wuthering Waves reveals Camellya for update 1.4

Can you fix her?

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Kuro Games has revealed the first playable character to be added to Wuthering Waves in its 1.4 update and things are sure to get spicy with her around – you’ll be able to recruit Camellya to the team. This mysterious femme fatale from the Black Shores had some screen time during the game’s main story already and left a lasting impression on players with her appearance and, uh, spicy demeanor.

Camellya is confirmed to be a 5-Star character and will very likely have the Havoc Damage Type, wielding a sword in combat.

“Bloom Bear from the Black Shores, Camellya is a laid-back character free from shackles, with her personal aroma of ‘danger.’ Intrigued by the belief in fate, she wanders the lands of her own accord, following such a chain of scenarios and its vague guidance,” her official description on social media reads.

Camellya herself is quoted as saying: “Boring... Oh, It's you! Hehe... I'm looking forward to our game.” That’s perfectly in character, given everything we know about her so far.

Fans will need to be patient, however: Wuthering Waves 1.4 is still quite a ways away with version 1.3 and its upcoming characters Shorekeeper and Youhu not even being out yet.

Of course, that has a positive side to it as well: It’s more time to save all the pulls you can get your hands on.

The Black Shores will be the big focus of the next couple of patches, being the next station on the Rover’s journey to learn more about their past and true identity. Several people in the story have pointed the Rover towards this mysterious organization to get some answers, so we can expect its characters to play an important role in the coming months.

Make sure to claim free 5-Star character Xiangli Yao in Wuthering Waves 1.2 while the offer stands.

