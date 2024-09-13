Video Games

Wuthering Waves reveals Lumi for update 1.4

Is that a lightbulb on her tail?

Kuro Games is delivering something spicy and something sweet in Wuthering Waves 1.4 – the sweet part is Lumi, who’s been confirmed as a new 4-Star character coming to the game. She follows Camellya, who will be update 1.4’s new 5-Star character and is very much the spice of the patch.

Unlike Camellya, who we’ve met over the course of the main story, Lumi is an unknown factor. Aside from being able to see that she’s got slightly mouse- or hamster-like features thanks to those hair rolls and that peculiar lightbulb tail, we’re in the dark about her.

Lumi’s official description says: “From dense forests to vast wilderness, places where navigator of Lollo Logistics Lumi has traveled bear witness to her charming personality, like a shaft of sunlight. Born disciplined, she is now enjoying her daily tasks as a diligent courier, honoring her duty of punctual delivery.”

So, she’s a courier and navigator – that lightbulb tail makes a lot more sense in this context. In the dark it would be very advantageous to have another appendage to hold up a light source, keeping both of your hands free in the meantime.

Lumi herself is quoted as saying: “Hehe, busy days, but it feels great to be needed... I should keep it up!”

That very much fits the description of a hardworking and good-natured person from above, so no surprises or twists there.

Lumi is set to join Wuthering Waves in version 1.4, which is still quite far away: Update 1.3 has yet to arrive, so we’re looking at an entire patch cycle that’s still between you and pulling for her. Don’t forget to claim your free 5-Star character Xiangli Yao before version 1.2 ends.

