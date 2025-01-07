Video Games

Kuro Games CEO hails Wuthering Waves 2.0 as great success

Rinascita appears to be just what the game needed

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Kuro Games had a fantastic start to 2025 thanks to the release of Wuthering Waves 2.0, which marks the definitive turnaround for the open-world RPG after a launch year full of learnings and trying to find its footing.

In an internal message that later found its way online, Kuro Games’ CEO informed employees about the update’s performance following its launch, writing that it led to the highest single-day revenue since the game was released. The studio boss noted that player feedback on the new version exceeded expectations with users applauding the improvements made to the content.

The CEO, who commonly goes by the nickname Solon, was especially pleased with players’ growing confidence in the product and the team behind it, as this signifies that the community will be willing to stick around for the long term. This will be vital in the next months and years, since the gacha category is expected to become even more competitive in the near future as games like Arknights: Endfield, Ananta, Neverness to Everness, and Azur Promilia join the fun.

Wuthering Waves is not the only title succeeding with something of a soft relaunch towards the beginning of 2025. Zenless Zone Zero, which was released shortly after WuWa and also had a few teething problems to sort out in its first couple of months, turned things around similarly with the launch of version 1.4.

For Wuthering Waves, the success of 2.0 was important for another reason: Along with the new update, the game was released on PS5, which gave it a chance to capture a new audience and bring former players back who may have bounced off the PC or mobile versions at launch. With Wuthering Waves ranking among the five highest-grossing games on PS5 in Japan and Taiwan right after its release on the console, this maneuver seems to have gone quite well.

