Video Games

Wuthering Waves confirms Brant for Update 2.1

Phoebe’s running mate revealed

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Kuro Games has confirmed that Brant will become playable in Wuthering Waves 2.1, joining the already announced Phoebe as a fellow 5-Star Resonator. A leading Fool’s Troupe member, he’s been exiled from Rinascita for unknown reasons in the past alongside Roccia, but helped Rover and Carlotta to protect the Carnevale from the machinations of the Order of the Deep.

Though his damage type and weapon class have not officially been revealed, Brant can be seen carrying a sword enveloped in purple flames in his artwork. That would certainly be a strong hint at him being a sword-wielder dealing Fusion DMG. During Wuthering Waves 2.0’s story, he was also fond of using fireworks, further reinforcing the theme.

“In the face of danger and adversity, the stage is set for our grandest act,” Brant is quoted as saying on his reveal artwork. 

An accompanying lore tidbit on him states: “As captain of the Fool's Troupe, Brant exudes a carefree, easygoing charm, unbound by convention. Beneath his flamboyant persona lies a genuine heart, deeply devoted to his family and companions. His life is dedicated to securing a safe haven for the Troupe’s members.”

“Brant casts out his grapple and heaves the anchor from its moorings, igniting a roaring blaze. The time has come to set sail – to face another stormy challenge head-on,” another archival entry reads.

Might a grappling hook be part of his combat kit, allowing him to quickly close the distance with enemies? That final quote and his general sailor theme certainly give us a reason to believe so. Also, note the mention of “igniting a roaring blaze” for another hint at Fusion DMG.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 is expected to be released in mid-February 2025 for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News