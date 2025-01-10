Wuthering Waves confirms Brant for Update 2.1
Kuro Games has confirmed that Brant will become playable in Wuthering Waves 2.1, joining the already announced Phoebe as a fellow 5-Star Resonator. A leading Fool’s Troupe member, he’s been exiled from Rinascita for unknown reasons in the past alongside Roccia, but helped Rover and Carlotta to protect the Carnevale from the machinations of the Order of the Deep.
Though his damage type and weapon class have not officially been revealed, Brant can be seen carrying a sword enveloped in purple flames in his artwork. That would certainly be a strong hint at him being a sword-wielder dealing Fusion DMG. During Wuthering Waves 2.0’s story, he was also fond of using fireworks, further reinforcing the theme.
“In the face of danger and adversity, the stage is set for our grandest act,” Brant is quoted as saying on his reveal artwork.
An accompanying lore tidbit on him states: “As captain of the Fool's Troupe, Brant exudes a carefree, easygoing charm, unbound by convention. Beneath his flamboyant persona lies a genuine heart, deeply devoted to his family and companions. His life is dedicated to securing a safe haven for the Troupe’s members.”
“Brant casts out his grapple and heaves the anchor from its moorings, igniting a roaring blaze. The time has come to set sail – to face another stormy challenge head-on,” another archival entry reads.
Might a grappling hook be part of his combat kit, allowing him to quickly close the distance with enemies? That final quote and his general sailor theme certainly give us a reason to believe so. Also, note the mention of “igniting a roaring blaze” for another hint at Fusion DMG.
Wuthering Waves 2.1 is expected to be released in mid-February 2025 for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.