Wuthering Waves reveals Phoebe for Update 2.1

Kuro Games has confirmed that Phoebe will become a playable character in Wuthering Waves 2.1, the next update for the open-world RPG. Though her damage type and weapon class aren’t announced yet, it’s been revealed that she’ll be a 5-Star Resonator.

Phoebe is a member of the Order of the Deep, Rinascita’s predominant religious organization. Although she adheres to the doctrines of the Order, her heart and devotion belong to their god, the Sentinel of Rinascita, as she’s shown during Version 2.0’s storyline.

“Phoebe, an Acolyte of the Order of the Deep, always carries herself with warmth and grace,” the lore tidbit coming with the reveal states. “Devout and steadfast in her adherence to the Order's doctrines, she embodies exceptional self-discipline. Yet beneath her composed exterior burns a vibrant spirit, alight with heartfelt joy for all she holds dear.”

“Phoebe weaves light into intricate, dancing patterns of dazzling ripples. With every graceful motion, she gathers the radiance of hope, shaping its glow into warmth and serenity,” another archive entry says. This may well indicate that she’s going to deal Spectro DMG.

The Order of the Abyss has been shown to be utterly corrupt and hypocritical during 2.0, so it seems likely that Phoebe’s faith and loyalties will be tested in whatever events are still to come – it’s pretty clear that she’s way too pure for the organization.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 is expected to be released in mid-February 2025 for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android, and Phoebe’s running mate for the banners – if there is one – is still unclear at this point. Of the revealed Rinascita characters that we’ve already met in the story, only Brant and Zani remain as options, since Carlotta and Roccia are available on the WuWa 2.0 banners.

