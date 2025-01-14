Kuro Games confirms Wuthering Waves bans, but they have nothing to with the recent co-op event
A recent series of account bans in Wuthering Waves has caused confusion and not a little fear among players of the game. Anecdotal evidence suggested that Kuro Games was going after participants of a time-limited co-op event called “Although Colors Have No Form” – the rumors said that innocent players who had the unfortunate luck of being teamed up with cheaters were caught up in the bans.
However, the developer investigated these rumors and made a statement on Discord to dispel them. “The relevant team had investigated the logs of the recent ban wave and found no correlation due to the Cooperation Event ‘Although Colors Have No Form’,” Kuro Games wrote.
In addition, the developer suggested that anyone affected by “the recent ban issue” should get into contact with customer support via the official Discord server.
A ban wave has thus been officially acknowledged – as have issues of some innocents being caught up within. However, players who have participated in the co-op event can rest easy for now and those who heard about the rumors and held themselves back from playing it can also get into the action without worrying.
Players who’ve had their accounts banned by accident will have their access restored by Kuro Games – the company is usually pretty quick about this and resolves such cases in a couple of days.
As for the real reason behind the bans, Kuro Games has kept silent. Fans speculate that it may have been the usual mixture of hunting down account sellers and those using third-party tools.
Kuro Games’ open-world RPG recently launched its Version 2.0 with a new playable region and recorded the highest single-day revenue since Wuthering Waves was released – a start into the year that should fill the development team with confidence. WuWa 2.1 is hoping to continue the upwards trend with the launch of Phoebe and Brant as new characters.