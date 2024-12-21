Shadowheart VA from Baldur’s Gate 3 joins Wuthering Waves cast as Carlotta
Update 2.0 for Wuthering Waves is going to introduce the all-new region of Rinascita, which of course comes with many unfamiliar faces in the form of new characters – though some of the upcoming Resonators have familiar voices. Carlotta, who will be the first limited character with the pistols weapon class, is seemingly being brought to life by none other than Jennifer English, the voice actress playing Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3.
English’s distinct voice could clearly be heard during the Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream when the devs showed off a section of gameplay that featured Carlotta running along some walls while dodging the attacks of enemies.
Carlotta is one of Rinascita’s pivotal characters – she’s the scion of one the great noble families of Rinascita, which are embroiled in deadly intrigues and rivalries that currently find expression in the struggle around hosting the traditional Carnevale in Ragunna, the country’s capital.
In addition to playing a role in the main story taking place in the new region, Carlotta will get her own companion story, which explores her past and personality.
One of the weaknesses many players saw in Wuthering Waves shortly after launch earlier in 2024 was the quality of its voice acting. It seems like Kuro Games has taken that feedback to heart, getting a big name with some prestigious work under her belt.
Aside from her role as Shadowheart, English worked on Elden Ring and Divinity: Original Sin 2. Another large upcoming role is that of Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which will see her star alongside names such as Andy Serkis.
Wuthering Waves 2.0 featuring Carlotta will be out on January 2, 2025, for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5. Make sure to check out the WuWa 2.0 banners to see when she'll be available.