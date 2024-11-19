Wuthering Waves doles out free Astrite to celebrate The Game Awards 2024 nomination
Players of Wuthering Waves should check their in-game mail, because Kuro Games has sent out a gift of 1,000 Astrites to all players to celebrate its nomination as Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2024. Astrites can be used to purchase character and weapon pulls in the game, so this is a great addition to players’ war chests – especially if they haven’t got their Camellya yet.
It’s basically a tradition at this point for gacha game developers to celebrate such nominations with some freebies – HoYoverse has done it in the last couple of years for its own games and may do so again for Zenless Zone Zero, as it was nominated alongside Wuthering Waves.
Unfortunately for both Chinese developers, their chances of taking home the win this year look a bit slim with Balatro and Pokémon TCG Pocket having been nominated for the same award. The poker-inspired roguelike will likely appeal more to the core gamers of the jury, while TCG Pocket is living in everyone’s heads rent-free and is bound to get votes for the virtue of being Pokémon. This means that HoYoverse’s win-streak – both Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail won this category in their debut years – will likely come to an end as well.
Still, a nomination in the year’s biggest industry awards is nothing to scoff at, especially as the start for Wuthering Waves was rougher than the studio would have liked. It would have been a perfect day for the open-world RPG, had not The Game Awards’ social media editor made a little typo in the social media post announcing the nomination, calling the game “Withering Waves” by mistake. A harmless error, but fans naturally ran with it online – it’s not the best sub-narrative to have going on for your game at such an occasion.
Wuthering Waves is currently on version 1.4 and is gearing up for the release of update 2.0 at the start of 2025, which will see a new playable region released for the game.