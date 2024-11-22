Video Games

Wuthering Waves PS5 release date confirmed for January 2025

Will be launched alongside update 2.0

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games / GLHF

Kuro Games confirmed that Wuthering Waves will arrive on PS5 on January 2, 2025, alongside the launch of version 2.0. Already available on PC, iOS, and Android, the open-world RPG is on update 1.4 at the moment. Progress between all platforms will be synced, so players can freely switch between them at any time.

Version 2.0 of Wuthering Waves will contain a completely new region to explore – Rinascita. The area seems to have this whole classy European carnival vibe going on, judging by the upcoming Resonators the developer has revealed after the PS5 release date announcement.

Wuthering Waves Zani artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Zani. / Kuro Games

Zani, a white-haired woman with demonic horns that are shaped like cute cat ears, is wearing an elegant suit-like attire. “There goes the alarm... Guess it's time to get to work,” she’s quoted as saying, indicating that she’s some sort of security personnel.

Wuthering Waves Carlotta artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Carlotta. / Kuro Games

Carlotta, another white-haired girl, is wearing a summery dress with lots of little frills and other add-ons as well as elegant black gloves. Her quote, “Let's prove our value to each other” is not telling us much about her yet.

Wuthering Waves Roccia artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Roccia. / Kuro Games

Roccia, a little blue-haired girl with a ghost companion, is wearing a costume reminiscent of circus attire, including a large fan in her hair. “Pero's tummy is rumbling. Inspiration, don't be shy,” she says. Pero may be her ghost friend and his name might come from Pierro, the sad clown of classical Italian comedy.

Wuthering Waves Brant artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Brant. / Kuro Games

Brant, a tall blue-haired man, is clearly supposed to be swaggering pirate: Wearing sword and pistol, he’s got a feathered tricorn and blue-purple clothes that draw attention anywhere he goes. He also has a Venetian carnival mask on his belt. “The course is determined. Time to set sail,” is what he’s saying, confirming his naval aptitude.

Wuthering Waves Phoebe artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Phoebe. / Kuro Games

Finally, there is the elegant Phoebe with a large summer hat and some military elements on her outfit, which fits the standard-like staff she’s holding. She says: “May the Sentinel guide those who are lost.” This certainly gives more formal vibes than most of the other characters, save for Zani. Perhaps she’s involved with the government or religion of Rinascita?

We’ll probably find out more in the run-up to version 2.0 and the PS5 release on January 2, 2025.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

