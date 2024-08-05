Video Games

Wuthering Waves update 1.2 appears to add popular Honkai: Star Rail feature

Less pressure to log in daily

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Kuro Games is continuing on its quest to heed fan feedback on Wuthering Waves, its free RPG released earlier this year. Having somewhat recovered from its disastrous launch state, the title has ranked solidly on the July 2024 gacha game earnings list thanks to the releases of Jinhsi as well as Changli.

Version 1.2 will add the upcoming Wuthering Waves characters Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao, who’ve already been confirmed officially. Less official is the information that the next update will bring a feature into the game that has already proven to be very popular in a different representative of the gacha game category – HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail.

According to a leak from the version 1.2 beta, Wuthering Waves will allow players to store any overflowing Waveplates – the energy resource used for activities like farming materials, which continuously regenerates – in a different form. This would mean that users won’t have to feel pressured to log in every day to use up some of their Waveplates in order to avoid “wasting” it.

After hitting the regular limit of 240 Waveplates, a different resource – the English name for it is still up in the air – will be generated every dozen minutes. Currently, up to 480 of this resource may be stored at a time, so essentially four days worth.

In Honkai: Star Rail, players can store up to 25 days worth of overflowing Trailblaze Power in case they can’t log in for a longer period of time.

Of course, this information is based on the current beta test, which means that feedback from testers could very well change things – especially when it comes to numbers. Though players may want a little more breathing room than four days, this is a good step in the right direction.

Version 1.2 of Wuthering Waves is expected to be released in the coming week.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

