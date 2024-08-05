Wuthering Waves update 1.2 appears to add popular Honkai: Star Rail feature
Kuro Games is continuing on its quest to heed fan feedback on Wuthering Waves, its free RPG released earlier this year. Having somewhat recovered from its disastrous launch state, the title has ranked solidly on the July 2024 gacha game earnings list thanks to the releases of Jinhsi as well as Changli.
Version 1.2 will add the upcoming Wuthering Waves characters Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao, who’ve already been confirmed officially. Less official is the information that the next update will bring a feature into the game that has already proven to be very popular in a different representative of the gacha game category – HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail.
According to a leak from the version 1.2 beta, Wuthering Waves will allow players to store any overflowing Waveplates – the energy resource used for activities like farming materials, which continuously regenerates – in a different form. This would mean that users won’t have to feel pressured to log in every day to use up some of their Waveplates in order to avoid “wasting” it.
After hitting the regular limit of 240 Waveplates, a different resource – the English name for it is still up in the air – will be generated every dozen minutes. Currently, up to 480 of this resource may be stored at a time, so essentially four days worth.
In Honkai: Star Rail, players can store up to 25 days worth of overflowing Trailblaze Power in case they can’t log in for a longer period of time.
Of course, this information is based on the current beta test, which means that feedback from testers could very well change things – especially when it comes to numbers. Though players may want a little more breathing room than four days, this is a good step in the right direction.
Version 1.2 of Wuthering Waves is expected to be released in the coming week.