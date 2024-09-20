Wuthering Waves 1.3: release date, characters, story, and more
What’s next for Wuthering Waves? That’s what the developers revealed during their broadcast on September 20, 2024, which focused on the upcoming version 1.3 of the open-world RPG.
Table of Contents
It’s called “To the Shore’s End” and will continue the game’s main story with Kuro Games teasing some major lore revelations, among other content additions and quality-of-life improvements.
Find all information about the Wuthering Waves 1.3 release date, characters, story, and more below.
Wuthering Waves 1.3: release date and trailer
Wuthering Waves 1.3 is scheduled to arrive on September 29, 2024, on PC, iOS, and Android. You can find the trailer for the upcoming version below:
Wuthering Waves 1.3: story and characters
Rover is finally meeting up with the mysterious Black Shores, an independent organization that appears to be connected to their past somehow and can hopefully shed some light on who and what the protagonist actually is.
Chapter 1 Act 8 of the Main Quest as well as the Encore Companion Quest “Small Wooly, Big Adventures” will be available in the upcoming patch.
Version 1.3 will introduce two playable characters to Wuthering Waves: Youhu is an appraiser of antiques and a veteran traveler, often being out and about on the search for treasure. She’s got a silver tongue as well, having trained her debate and negotiation skills to deal with shady antique merchants with ease. She’s a 4-Star Glacio Resonator.
The Shorekeeper is the version’s 5-Star Resonator dealing Spectro Damage and is deeply connected to the Black Shores, though details will be revealed during the upcoming story arc. In terms of gameplay, she looks like a support character with some healing abilities – finally someone to help out Verina. The character also comes with a useful exploration mechanic, allowing her to transform into a small butterfly to float over the map while collecting plants.
Wuthering Waves 1.3: areas, weapons, and features
The Black Shores are located on an isolated island, which carries the same name. We’ll get to explore this area in the upcoming patch, discovering its strange flora as well as the advanced base of the organization. The other new area in Wuthering Waves 1.3, Tethys’ Deep, seems to be connected to the Black Shores as well.
Version 1.3 will introduce a new 5-Star rectifier called Stellar Symphony, which is Shorekeeper’s signature weapon. In addition, a new series of 4-Star weapons – Deep Sky Blazar – with sword, rectifier, broadblade, pistols, and gauntlets will come to the game.
Furthermore, the update has some new Echoes you can fight and equip and store: Fallacy of No Return (a new boss battle), Phantom: Gulpuff, and Phantom: Lumiscale Construct.
Exploration will be enhanced with the introduction of the new portal mechanism – which, yes, is basically the feature from Valve’s Portal series.
Wuthering Waves 1.3: events
You can look forward to the following events in Wuthering Waves 1.3:
- Gifts of Sea Breeze: Login event granting five pulls from the standard and limited banners.
- Black Shores Area Exploration Event Series: Explore the Black Shores to earn Astrite and other rewards.
- Infinite Battle Simulation: A battle event with Astrite and other rewards on the line.
- Solaris Weather Forecast: A parkour event with Astrite and other rewards on the table.
- Fairy Tale’s Finale: A co-op battle event granting Astrite and other rewards.
- Lollo Campaign: A lucky wheel event in which you can win pulls and Astrite.
- Retro Game Collector: Collect lost cartridges to upgrade your Data Hub and get rewards, such as Astrite, as well as unlock the Outlier: Tacet Discord challenge.
Make sure to grab the new Wuthering Waves codes revealed during the latest livestream before they expire.