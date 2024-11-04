Wuthering Waves update 1.4 release date revealed – Camellya is coming
Kuro Games has revealed the release date for Wuthering Waves update 1.4, which will be titled When the Night Knocks. Version 1.4 will be out on November 14, 2024, for PC, iOS, and Android.
Slated to be the final update ahead of version 2.0, which will bring a new area to the open-world RPG, this patch will introduce two brand-new characters – the adorable navigator Lumi and the mysterious femme fatale Camellya. Camellya has been confirmed as a 5-Star Havoc Resonator and Lumi as a 4-Star Electro Resonator.
Both characters appear in the freshly released trailer for Wuthering Waves 1.4, which you can watch below:
It appears as if the Somnoire – the strange realm users found themselves in for some roguelike gameplay during past events – is finally getting some proper story relevance, while Camellya is dealing with some personal problems. She’s in the spotlight in update 1.4’s Companion Story, Forking Paths Among the Stars, as well.
Version 1.4 will also bring some new events to the game:
- Somnium Labyrinth – rewards include Astrites and a weapon skin.
- Depths of Illusive Realm: Phantasm Amass – rewards include Astrites and Phantom Echo (Inferno Rider).
- Gifts of Fleeting Dreams – login event with limited and standard tickets.
- Beyond the Waves: Featured Exploration event – rewards include Astrites and standard tickets.
- Tactical Simulacra II – rewards include Astrites.
- Pincer Maneuver Warriors – rewards include Astrites.
- Ragunna Sales Blitz – rewards include Astrites.
It looks like the combat events will feature some interesting mechanics to engage with, while the introduction of weapon skins offers some cool customization possibilities.