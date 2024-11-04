Video Games

Wuthering Waves update 1.4 release date revealed – Camellya is coming

When the Night Knocks

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Kuro Games has revealed the release date for Wuthering Waves update 1.4, which will be titled When the Night Knocks. Version 1.4 will be out on November 14, 2024, for PC, iOS, and Android.

Slated to be the final update ahead of version 2.0, which will bring a new area to the open-world RPG, this patch will introduce two brand-new characters – the adorable navigator Lumi and the mysterious femme fatale Camellya. Camellya has been confirmed as a 5-Star Havoc Resonator and Lumi as a 4-Star Electro Resonator.

Both characters appear in the freshly released trailer for Wuthering Waves 1.4, which you can watch below:

It appears as if the Somnoire – the strange realm users found themselves in for some roguelike gameplay during past events – is finally getting some proper story relevance, while Camellya is dealing with some personal problems. She’s in the spotlight in update 1.4’s Companion Story, Forking Paths Among the Stars, as well.

Version 1.4 will also bring some new events to the game:

  • Somnium Labyrinth – rewards include Astrites and a weapon skin.
  • Depths of Illusive Realm: Phantasm Amass – rewards include Astrites and Phantom Echo (Inferno Rider).
  • Gifts of Fleeting Dreams – login event with limited and standard tickets.
  • Beyond the Waves: Featured Exploration event – rewards include Astrites and standard tickets.
  • Tactical Simulacra II – rewards include Astrites.
  • Pincer Maneuver Warriors – rewards include Astrites.
  • Ragunna Sales Blitz – rewards include Astrites.

It looks like the combat events will feature some interesting mechanics to engage with, while the introduction of weapon skins offers some cool customization possibilities.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News