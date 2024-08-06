Wuthering Waves update 1.2: Xiangli Yao will be free for all players
With version 1.2 of Wuthering Waves just around the corner, developer Kuro Games revealed that players will be able to receive the upcoming 5-Star Resonator Xiangli Yao for free. Details regarding the gift, such as how to claim the character, have not been announced yet, though it seems like players will have to wait until the second half of version 1.2 has arrived to get their hands on the new Resonator.
Kuro Games also confirmed that the Waveplate overflow mechanic previously leaked by beta testers will indeed make it into the game with the coming update. In the future, players will be able to store Waveplate even after hitting the capacity limit for the resource – this lowers the pressure on users to log in daily in order to avoid wasting resources.
Aside from the free Resonator and the much-requested overflow storage there will be plenty of other quality-of-life improvements. A custom lock-on feature will be available to players, allowing them to adapt the auto lock-on priorities.
If you’re tired of having to switch in a pistol-wielding Resonator to complete some puzzles, then here’s some good news: In version 1.2, a new utility gadget called Hoverdroid: Shooter will make its way into the game – it can trigger interactions with the environment the same way pistoleers can.
The Depths of Illusive Realm game mode will be expanded with additional rewards in its store, while the Guidebook Activity Point reward for the “Spend 180 Waveplates” daily quest will be increased from 20 to 60, allowing you to complete your dailies more quickly.
On the cosmetic side, players will be able to display Resonators’ Convene scenes in their profile by adding the Resonator to their personal showcase. Finally, Wuthering Waves’ PC version will get a 120 FPS option – if your hardware is deemed strong enough.
That’s a solid amount of changes overall – they’ll be available next week when Wuthering Waves 1.2 arrives on PC, iOS, and Android.