WWE 2K25 features intergender matches, The Bloodline showcase, and brand new "Island" mode
After weeks of teases, we finally have a full rundown of all the new stuff that’s coming in WWE 2K25 when it releases on March 14, 2025, including new match types, a Bloodline showcase mode, a bunch of new superstars, and even a new Island mode. This comes alongside the usual suite of improvements to existing modes and overall polish to the gameplay formula that has been going strong in the series for many years.
We’ve put together this full breakdown of all the important stuff that you need to know about WWE 2K25. If you want to know which WWE superstars are going to make their debut in this game, you can check out our list of every wrestler confirmed for WWE 2K25 so far.
Intergender, Underground, and Bloodline Rules matches
Intergender matches have been a long-requested feature for the series, last featuring in Smackdown vs Raw 2009, and we’ve finally got what we’ve been asking for. In 2K25 men and women wrestlers – both official WWE stars and player-made wrestlers – will be able to compete against each other in matches across all modes and match-types.
As always, some new match types have been included. First up is Underground matches. These have only been seen in NXT up until now. The stipulation features a ring with no ropes and typically focuses on more MMA-style action with hard strikes and technical holds.
Finally is the Bloodline Rules match. On the surface, this may seem like just another Extreme Rules-style stipulation, but in a chat with the developers, they explained that it’s going to be focused around run-ins. They’ll feature a special Payback ability that allows you to summon allies to help during the match, gradually turning a 1 on 1 fight into a 4 on 4 brawl.
New mode: The Island
No doubt taken from Roman Reigns’ catchphrase, “The island of relevancy”, the Island mode seems a lot like the City mode in NBA 2K25. Here, you can create your own custom wrestlers and can then explore the island completing quests and challenges to progress storylines and earn rewards to upgrade and customize your wrestler. It will also have multiplayer features like the ability to challenge other players to matches and long-running live events.
Note that this mode will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, not PC or last-gen consoles.
The Bloodline showcase mode
The Bloodline saga is, to many, one of the greatest stories ever told in WWE, starting in 2020 and still ongoing to this day, featuring members from all across the extended Anoa’i family to create a true wrestling dynasty.
This showcase won’t just focus on the last five years though, as we’ll get to play through iconic matches from the lives of other members of the family like Yokozuna and The Rock. This also comes with the confirmation that the newest members of The Bloodline – Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa – will all be making their series debut in 2K25.
On top of that, we won’t just be restricted to playing the matches as they happened in real life this time, we’ll be able to play out “What if?” scenarios where key matches in the story have the opposite result.
Fittingly, the entire thing will be narrated by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman.
The Wyatt Sicks are the pre-order bonus
We weren’t sure whether or not they’d make this year’s roster, but they’re here. The Wyatt Sicks are a strange new faction that pays tribute to the memory of the late Bray Wyatt and allows his brother, Bo Dallas, to tell interesting new stories under the alter-ego of Uncle Howdy. He will be included in the pack alongside Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross, and you get the pack by either pre-ordering the standard edition or purchasing any of the deluxe/special editions.
MyGM gets online multiplayer
MyGM is getting bigger and better each year, as in WWE 2K25 you will finally be able to play it with people online, rather than just locally. Now you’ll be able to have up to four players challenging each other to book the most popular and financially successful shows as you assemble your rosters and book matches. With a bigger selection of GMs and new cross-branded shows, there are more options than ever before.
Promos return to Universe mode
After being removed from the series a few years ago, you will now be able to have promo segments in Universe mode again. The old system was much too rigid for anything interesting to come out of the system, so it was scrapped, but hopefully, things will be better this time around. We don’t know the specifics yet, but the team has promised that this revised system will have branching choices that can all lead out into unique cutscenes and scenarios for your rivalries.
A single MyRise story
With intergender matches featuring in the game, it means that MyRise no longer has to split its story in two. Rather than one story for men and another for women, this year’s MyRise will feature just one storyline that can be played by either gender. We’ll be either helping or fighting Bayley and Kevin Owens as they attempt to invade and take over NXT, while we look to grow our budding careers as WWE superstars.
WWE 2K25 releases on March 14, 2025, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, with owners of the Deadman or Bloodline special editions getting seven days early access.