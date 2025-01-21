WWE 2K25 teases intergender matches for the first time in 16 years
When WWE went PG in 2008, one thing that was seemingly abolished in the company was intergender matches. While male wrestlers didn’t face female wrestlers very often anyway before 2008, it still happened on rare occasions. Trailblazers like Chyna would regularly fight men back in the 90s, even briefly winning the men’s Intercontinental Championship in 1999, but it’s something WWE has shied away from in the years since.
It’s no surprise, the visual of a man fighting a woman isn’t the best even in a scripted medium like pro wrestling. So the only times an intergender match has happened over the past decade has been as a quick joke like Asuka beating up the pathetic James Ellsworth in quick fashion.
However, in the world of video games, it’s often different. While AEW doesn’t do intergender wrestling on TV, their video game Fight Forever allows men and women to fight freely on the game’s roster. The WWE 2K series hasn’t ever included it though, Mixed-tag matches have been in the series for a while, where a man can team alongside a woman, but each participant is only allowed to fight an opponent of the same gender.
That might all be set to change in WWE 2K25 though, as 2K released a teaser featuring Rhea Ripley recently, where she began to speak about intergender matches before being suddenly cut off by “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. If the game does include intergender wrestling, it will be the first WWE game since Smackdown vs Raw 2009 to do so, and it will make for a lot of interesting possibilities for people who like to book their own universes.
We’ll find out for sure very soon, as 2K has promised big news for WWE 2K25 to drop on January 27, where we will find out for sure whether this much-requested feature will be returning. If you want to learn which wrestlers have already been confirmed for the game, check out our WWE 2K25 roster list.