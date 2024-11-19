Video Games

Sekiro-inspired action-platformer Nine Sols is coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2024

Second wave of monthly releases

While hobby pilots will be busy with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which is now available via Xbox Game Pass, fans of other genres have a second wave of additions to the service’s library to look forward to – and you may be surprised to hear that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is not the one you should be excited about.

The best addition to Xbox Game Pass in the latter part of November 2024 is going to be Nine Sols, a stylish 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired gameplay. 

“Embark on a journey through an Asia-inspired fantasy world, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols – the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm,” the official description reads. More importantly, the game is rated 5/5 on Steam by over 13,000 users, a ratio you won’t find very often on the platform.

In an additional announcement, Microsoft revealed that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will gain access to additional in-game rewards in Genshin Impact, which is coming to Xbox Series X|S on November 20, 2024.

Find all remaining additions to Xbox Game Pass in November 2024 below.

  • Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 20
  • Nine Sols (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 26
  • Aliens: Dark Descent (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 27

Moving from Premium to Standard:

  • Little Kitty, Big City (Console) – November 20
  • PlateUp! (Console) – November 20

  • Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 30
  • Coral Island (PC) – November 30
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 30
  • Remnant: From The Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 30
  • Rollerdrome (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 30
  • Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 30
  • Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 30
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC) – November 30
  • While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 30
