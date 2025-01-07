Video Games

Diablo and EA Sports UFC 5 lead Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025

The first batch of the year

Marco Wutz

Microsoft has announced the first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for January 2025, opening the new year up with some classic hack ‘n slay action as well as brutal showdowns in the ring.

Blizzard’s iconic Diablo is coming to Game Pass Ultimate as well as PC Game Pass on January 14, 2025, which is perfect for anyone needing a break from Path of Exile 2 or Diablo 4. View it as something of an educational journey on what a genre-defining masterpiece looks like.

The second big hitter of 2025’s first wave is EA Sports UFC 5, which will be available on Game Pass Ultimate on the same day. Test your skills in the ring with the most brutal showdowns that sport has to offer and score a free Bruce Lee bundle by playing until February 11, 2025.

Find all Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025 as well as all games leaving the service this month below.

Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025

  • Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 7
  • EA Sports UFC 5 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – January 14
  • Diablo (PC) – January 14

Moving to Game Pass Standard:

  • Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8
  • My Time at Sandrock (Console) – January 8
  • Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8
  • Rolling Hills (Console) – January 8

Xbox Game Pass departures in January 2025

  • Common’Hood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15
  • Escape Academy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15
  • Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15
  • Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15
  • Insurgency Sandstorm (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15
  • Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15
