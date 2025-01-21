Citizen Sleeper 2 and Sniper Elite lead second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025
Microsoft revealed the second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025 and this one is looking a lot more substantial than the first half.
Indie fans won’t want to miss out on Citizen Sleeper 2, a sequel to one of 2022’s best games. As an amnesiac android with a damaged body and a price on your robotic head you’re on the run – it’s time to get your life in order by buying a ship, hiring a crew, and doing some contract work in the blessed anonymity of space when the RPG joins Game Pass on January 31, 2025.
Among the other highlights of this wave of additions are stealth shooter Sniper Elite: Resistance, the chaotic Far Cry New Dawn, and Terraria-like Starbound.
Find all Xbox Game Pass additions in the second half of January 2025 below.
Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025 (Wave 2)
- Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21
- Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 22
- Starbound (Cloud and Console) – January 22
- Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 28
- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 28
- Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 29
- Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 31
- Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4
Moving to Game Pass Standard:
- Flock (Console) – January 22
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) – January 22
- Magical Delicacy (Console) – January 22
- Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – January 22
- The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) – January 22
Xbox Game Pass departures in January 2025 (Wave 2)
- Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
- Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
- Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
- Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
- Maquette (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31