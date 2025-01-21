Video Games

Citizen Sleeper 2 and Sniper Elite lead second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025

Sprinkled with some Far Cry, Starbound, and Orcs Must Die

Marco Wutz

Fellow Traveller

Microsoft revealed the second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025 and this one is looking a lot more substantial than the first half.

Table of Contents

  1. Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025 (Wave 2)
  2. Xbox Game Pass departures in January 2025 (Wave 2)

Indie fans won’t want to miss out on Citizen Sleeper 2, a sequel to one of 2022’s best games. As an amnesiac android with a damaged body and a price on your robotic head you’re on the run – it’s time to get your life in order by buying a ship, hiring a crew, and doing some contract work in the blessed anonymity of space when the RPG joins Game Pass on January 31, 2025.

Among the other highlights of this wave of additions are stealth shooter Sniper Elite: Resistance, the chaotic Far Cry New Dawn, and Terraria-like Starbound.

Find all Xbox Game Pass additions in the second half of January 2025 below.

Xbox Game Pass additions in January 2025 (Wave 2)

  • Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21
  • Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 22
  • Starbound (Cloud and Console) – January 22
  • Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 28
  • Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 28
  • Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 29
  • Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 31
  • Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4

Moving to Game Pass Standard:

  • Flock (Console) – January 22
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) – January 22
  • Magical Delicacy (Console) – January 22
  • Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – January 22
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) – January 22

Xbox Game Pass departures in January 2025 (Wave 2)

  • Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
  • Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
  • Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
  • Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
  • Maquette (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
  • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31
Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News