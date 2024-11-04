Video Games

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 leads Xbox Game Pass additions in November 2024

Some notable titles leaving soon

Did you know that your Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 subscription actually comes with other games? We are only half-joking – according to Microsoft’s most recent financials, Xbox Game Pass saw its largest one-day growth spike ever with the latest Call of Duty game’s launch, so many people primarily seem to see it as a way to get Black Ops 6 for cheap. 

Table of Contents

  1. Xbox Game Pass: New games in November 2024
  2. Xbox Game Pass: Games leaving in November 2024

When you’re not busy mowing down zombies in Liberty Falls, you may want to check out all the other games you have access to through the service – including the brand-new additions that’ll come online in November 2024.

First among those is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which looks to be an improvement over its already impressive predecessor in every way, adding several new features and layers of detail. Find the remaining newcomers below.

Xbox Game Pass: New games in November 2024

  • Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 5
  • Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 7
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19

Moving from Premium to Standard:

  • Go Mecha Ball (Console) – November 6
  • Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S) – November 6
  • The Rewinder (Console) – November 6
  • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Console) – November 6

Xbox Game Pass: Games leaving in November 2024

  • Dicey Dungeons (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15
  • Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15
  • Goat Simulator (PC) – November 15
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15
  • Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15
  • Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15
  • Somerville (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 is coming later in November 2024, so a month of Xbox Game Pass would allow you to catch the new content and practice your flying.

