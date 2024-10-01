86-rated fighting game headlines October’s Xbox Game Pass games
Microsoft has just announced the first wave of Xbox Game Pass games for October 2024, and unlike previous months, there aren’t any brand-new games on the list — at least not yet. Among the newly-added games is Sifu, a fantastic little fighting game from 2022 that holds a respectable rating of 86 on Metacritic, thanks in part to its unique aging mechanic. We named it one of the best PS5 games of 2022, and it's just as great on Xbox.
Also included this month is last year’s MLB game, MLB The Show 24, physics-based party game Mad Streets, and deckbuilding roguelike/indie darling Inscryption, among a few others. It’s worth noting that the recent changes to Xbox Game Pass – including the abolition of the prior Game Pass for Console tier and its replacement with Game Pass Standard – are officially in play as of this month, so brand-new releases won’t be available unless you’re subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. We’ll note the Ultimate-exclusive games when needed, but otherwise everything we list here will be available on all tiers of Game Pass except Core.
New on Xbox Game Pass in October 2024
- MLB The Show 24 (Console) – October 2
- Open Roads (Console) – October 2
- Sifu (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 2
- Mad Streets (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7
- Inscryption (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 10
Leaving Xbox Game Pass in October 2024
Leaving October 15, 2024
- Dyson Sphere Program (PC)
- Everspace 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- From Space (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Scorn (Cloud, Console, and PC)
None of these are particularly huge losses, depending on how you look at it, but Scorn leaving the service is a bit of a bummer to see. F1 Manager 2023 departing from Game Pass is expected, and many are expecting to see F1 Manager 2024 take its place in the coming months, but we’ll have to wait and see if that eventuates.