The best strategy game of 2024 headlines September’s Xbox Game Pass lineup
Microsoft has announced its first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for September 2024, and it’s bringing with it one of the best strategy games of 2024 — Age of Mythology: Retold. This fantastic remaster has everything you love about the original game and more, and as a Microsoft game, comes day one on Game Pass for both Xbox and PC.
Age of Mythology: Retold is a total overhaul of the classic 2002 real-time strategy game that gamers around the world fell in love with, all those years ago. Every aspect of the game has been changed, updated, and made much prettier, and the result is an experience that’s pretty dang special. It’s still very much the game you remember, as we wrote in our Age of Mythology: Retold review, but that’s no problem at all, because it was as great then as it is today.
The first wave of Game Pass releases for September 2024 also sees Star Trucker, which is exactly what it sounds like, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, Riders Republic, and Train Sim World 5, which is a day one release on Game Pass.
New on Xbox Game Pass in September 2024
- Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 3
- Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 4
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 5
- Riders Republic (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 11
- Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 17
Leaving Xbox Game Pass in September 2024
Leaving September 15, 2024
- Ashes of Singularity: Escalation (PC)
- FIFA 23 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play
- Payday 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Slime Rancher 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- SpiderHeck (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- You Suck At Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Payday 3 is a big one to lose, as it’s quite a good game and only gotten better with time and post-launch updates, so anyone interested should probably check it out before it leaves. All of these games will be available at a discount of 20% off prior to their departure, so if there’s something you want to spend a little more time with, now is the time to pick it up.