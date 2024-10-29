Nintendo reveals Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition with a March 2025 release date
Nintendo announced that the long-rumored Nintendo Switch port of Xenoblade Chronicles X will arrive on March 20, 2025.
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is a “visually enhanced” version of the RPG that was originally released for the Wii U in 2015. Ranking among the best Wii U games, Monolith Soft’s title served as the basis for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which arrived on Switch in 2017.
Nintendo stated that “brand-new story elements” will be included in the Definitive Edition on top of the visual upgrades – the latter are very apparent in the announcement trailer you can find below.
What exactly these new story elements are is still up in the air at the moment, but it looks like even fans who played the original may want to grab the updated version for more than just its prettier character models and world textures. The mysterious, hooded guy at the beach will certainly have something to do with it.
Find the official description of the game below:
“The year is 2054. Humans have fled Earth amid a destructive intergalactic war. As one of the survivors and a member of the New Los Angeles (NLA) colony, it’s your mission to help build a new home on the sprawling, hostile planet of Mira. Explore this seamless open world across five otherworldly continents teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and fight for the future of humanity.
“Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features your character at the center of the action in a standalone sci-fi story. Customize your avatar’s looks and class to your liking and choose from a wide variety of options in a comprehensive battle system that’s as deep as you want it to be. Once you have proven yourself to the BLADE organization, you can also unlock a powerful Skell: Your giant, customizable mech that’s proficient in exploration and combat to assist you in your adventures across Mira.
“While you go about the reconstruction effort, you’ll get to know the people of NLA, help them with their problems, and build affinity with your party members to unlock quests that contain rare gear and other rewards to earn. Plus, join an online squad and take on multiplayer-specific missions, including extra-challenging Global Nemesis Battles! You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story.
“There is even more to discover in this definitive version of the game. Just who is the mysterious hooded figure on the beach? You’ll have to stay tuned to learn more…”