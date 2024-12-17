Video Games

Speedy 4X strategy game Yield: Fall of Rome is set for a January 2025 release on PC

One to watch for strategy game fans

Marco Wutz

Billionworlds / Daedalic Entertainment

Billionworlds and Daedalic Entertainment announced that Yield: Fall of Rome will be released on January 20, 2025, on PC. A turn-based 4X strategy game, the title is set in Late Antiquity during the fall of the Western Roman Empire and wants to offer a “focused” and speedier experience than other genre representatives.

Players will be able to choose from one of eight unique factions with their own special units and buildings. Your goal? Make a place for your people in the power vacuum Rome is leaving behind by leading the charge against the besieged empire or help stabilize it and reap great rewards in return.

Over the course of your campaigns, you’ll be able to choose the kind of society you want to build – you can preserve your people’s ancient traditions or accept Romanization, making it easier for you to become the heir to Rome’s great legacy.

Yield: Fall of Rome features both solo campaigns and multiplayer matches on top of seasonal campaigns you can complete, aiming for top spots on the leaderboard. You can also customize campaigns and play with other people via the cloud, giving every participant up to 24 hours to submit their moves for the current turn.

Find a trailer for the “fast-paced” 4X turn-based strategy game below: 

Does Yield: Fall of Rome have what it takes to join the best games featuring Ancient Rome? We’ll know more come January 20, 2025.

