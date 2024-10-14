NIS America launched a free Ys X demo for Steam Next Fest, and Switch and PS5 players can get it too
If you’re keen on RPGs with real-time action, big boats, and anime, then you’ll probably want to check out the free new Ys X demo. The Ys X demo’s launch coincides with the start of Steam Next Fest, but Switch and PlayStation players can grab it as well.
Bear in mind that, as with NIS America’s demos for other Ys games, progress in the Ys X demo won’t carry over to the full version when it launches on October 25, 2024. The Ys X demo drops you in the game well after the introduction, so you can get a solid understanding of what’s in store.
The demo includes a decent chunk of what sets Ys X apart from adventurer Adol Christin’s previous outings. For one thing, it’s just him and a single ally named Karja this time, instead of having half a dozen or so allies accompany him like in Ys IX. Developer Nihon Falcom reimagined Ys’ combat system around the idea of cooperation, where Adol and Karja each have different strengths, and when you play your cards right, you can pull off powerful duo moves and flatten even tough enemies.
You also get behind the wheel of a ship for one of Ys X’s many sea exploration segments. Adol and his crew of devoted followers take on ships piloted by undead forces called the Griegr, and if they manage to pull off a win, the on-land dungeon exploration that comes next ends up being a little bit easier. The demo ends with a boss battle against one of the larger, more dangerous Griegr, where smart use of Adol and Karja’s abilities is mandatory if you want to make it through alive.
Ys X launches on October 25, 2024, for PS5, PS4, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.