Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection brings together more than a dozen YGO Game Boy games from over 20 years ago
The Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection is living up to its name, as Konami’s full list of the collection’s inclusions brings together over a dozen retro Yu-Gi-Oh games stretching back to the late 1990s. Among the games in the collection are Eternal Duelist’s Soul, Sacred Cards, and Reshef of Destruction, unique for Yu-Gi-Oh adaptations at the time in that these – loosely – retold the popular anime, instead of just dropping players into dozens of duels.
If you’re familiar with those games, and read headlines, you’ve probably guessed Early Days is all about Yu-Gi-Oh Game Boy games, from the original handheld to the Game Boy Advance. Don’t expect the likes of Forbidden Mysteries and Breed and Battle from the original PlayStation in this bundle.
Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection also includes quality-of-life updates, such as save states – thankfully – and the option to remap button layouts.
Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection game list
These are all 14 games included in the Early Days collection (translated from the Japanese Nintendo eShop by Gematsu).
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (Includes online multiplayer)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul
- Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel
- Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005
Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection launches for Switch and PC via Steam on Feb. 27, 2025.