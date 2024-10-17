Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection release date set for February
Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest card games in the world, and has been for well over 20 years at this point. Modern games in the series are fantastic, with Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel in particular being one of the best ways to play Yu-Gi-Oh digitally. But back in the late 90s and early 2000s, Konami released a bunch of Yu-Gi-Oh games for the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, and they’re coming to Switch and PC early next year.
Konami has announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 27, 2025. The package is a collection of at least eight early Yu-Gi-Oh games that were released between 1998 and 2003 across various Game Boy generations.
Here are the eight games confirmed to be in the collection so far:
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (Game Boy)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (Game Boy Color)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (Game Boy Color)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (Game Boy Color)
- Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 (Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul (Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards (Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction
Of these games, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist have never been released outside of Japan in the past, with all three games being localized for the first time as part of this collection. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist will also have online play, with other games said to be getting it in the future.
Konami says that the collection is packed with quality of life additions, like the ability to save and load – presumably through save states – the option to remap button layouts, different backgrounds, and more. A physical edition of the game is also on the way, which will come with one of two Quarter Century Secret Rare “Harpie's Feather Duster” cards to have and hold in your hands. Pretty neat!
Pricing has not been announced for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection just yet.