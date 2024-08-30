New Zelda Echoes of Wisdom trailer spotlights swords and sorcery
Nintendo published a new Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer highlighting the upcoming Zelda game’s action and exploration, including a look at dungeon zones called The Still World. Zelda even gets a sword! Sort of.
The Still World is a strange, alternate dimension that distorts everything it touches, and the problem for Zelda is that it’s touched most of Hyrule. Link and the Hylian king have vanished, so it’s up to her and her mysterious flying companion named Tri to set things right again. The Still World looks like what you’d get if you cut up zones from a Super Mario Bros game and scattered them around. It’s a world turned upside down, where trees become platforming challenges and Zelda has to use her special powers to navigate seemingly powerful obstacles.
Nintendo covered those powers in Echoes of Widsom’s reveal trailer – Zelda can create copies of monsters and items and use them however you see fit – but this new look hinted at other uses for copies aside from climbing on them. In one sidescrolling segment, Zelda sets a tree copy on fire and uses it to ignite a torch for a puzzle.
Magic might be Zelda’s forte, but she’s got a sword this time, too. Sometimes. For a little while. You’ll run across a sword early in your adventure, and when you use it, Zelda dons Link’s attire and can slice and slash her way through puzzles and enemies alike – but only for a short time. Swordfighter mode has a meter that runs out after a few moments.
Zelda can also get special automatons from Dampe to help in battle, including a little wind-up Gohma, though they can’t do everything for her. They explode if they take too much abuse.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches for Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024.