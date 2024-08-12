Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2: Caesar and Burnice confirmed as new characters

Reinforcements for the Sons of Calydon

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Caesar King, leader of the Sons of Calydon, and Burnice White, one of their members, have been confirmed as upcoming characters for ZZZ 1.2, which looks to be focusing on the gang said to live on the dangerous outskirts of New Eridu.

Caesar King – an ironic name, considering the famous Julius Caesar got murdered due to his peers fearing he would declare himself a king – will be a Defense Agent dealing Physical DMG.

Burnice White, who appears to be the mechanized gang’s fuel (and drinks) expert, has the fitting role of an Anomaly Agent dealing Fire DMG.

The Sons of Calydon’s motto – “I come, I see, I crash” – is another reference to Julius Caesar, who is said to have commented “I came, I saw, I conquered” after winning a short war in Asia Minor. Players already have access to two of the faction’s members in Lucy and Piper

Those with discerning eyes may also have noticed that Billy of the Cunning Hares wears a jacket with the Sons of Calydon’s logo on it – and that connection has been confirmed in the lore tidbits accompanying Caesar’s reveal.

“Big Sis!!! This is Nicole… Uhh… and this Anby,” Billy is quoted as saying to Caesar. It looks like the robot has a friendly past relationship with the gang, seeing it as family. Lucy says Caesar is “as simple as a salad,” while a guy named Big Daddy describes her as “waiting for a coronation of flames.”

Burnice is described as “a very sociable person” by Lighter, another member of the gang. He’s not officially confirmed to be playable just yet, but players can already find him attending to business around New Eridu from time to time, so his model is completed.

Her signature drink has the apt name “Nitro Fuel” and it looks like she goes a little overboard with her mixtures sometimes, according to Piper and Lucy. Caesar, on the other hand, says that her “drinks never disappoint!”

Both Caesar and Burnice got introduced to some metal tunes, so that bodes well for everyone who was hoping that the soundtrack may move a little more in that direction.

