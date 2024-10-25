Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 banners – Yanagi and Lighter debut
The Zenless Zone Zero train keeps moving on and update 1.3 is its next stop. After some big lore reveals in version 1.2, it’s somewhat unclear where the story goes in this upcoming patch – that probably depends on when HoYoverse has the former president of Vision wake up and spill the beans about the conspiracy he was part of.
In any case, ZZZ 1.3 will have two brand-new characters in store for players: Yanagi, a member of Hollow Special Operations Section 6, and Lighter, a member of the Sons of Calydon. Both of them are familiar to us thanks to the story and now they can finally join our roster.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 character and W-Engine banners.
ZZZ 1.3 banners: Phase 1
Starting on November 6, 2024, with version 1.3’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Yanagi (S-Rank, Electric, Anomaly) and two A-Rank Agents
- Timeweaver (S-Rank, Anomaly) and two A-Rank W-Engines
- Baddieboo (A-Rank, Bangboo)
Yanagi
Yanagi excels at applying Shock to enemies and multiplying the damage the Disorder effect – the effect that appears when you trigger two Attribute Anomalies on an enemy in short succession. This makes her especially powerful in teams with other Anomaly Agents. She has access to two different stances and movesets, each providing different bonuses to her.
ZZZ 1.3 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on November 27, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Lighter (S-Rank, Fire, Stun) and two A-Rank Agents
- Blazing Laurel (S-Rank, Stun) and two A-Rank W-Engines
Lighter
Lighter is a light-footed and mobile fighter, who drowns the enemy in a barrage of punches with high Daze application, enabling him to stun them reliably. Once he’s gathered enough Morale to enter a special state, he can additionally reduce the enemy’s Fire DMG RES and Ice DMG RES.
