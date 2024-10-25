Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 release date, events, and more
Zenless Zone Zero update 1.3 is ripe with events and new game modes, bringing two permanent additions to the game alongside a host of time-limited content and fresh locations.
Table of Contents
Both new Agents featured in the upcoming version will also receive story missions, enabling us to learn more about them and their factions. While update 1.3 will have a bit more fun with the Sons of Calydon in store, it’s going to shift gears towards Hollow Special Operations Section 6 (H.S.O.S. 6), which is going to play a larger role in the next chapter of the main story.
Find the ZZZ 1.3 release date, events, story, locations, and more below.
ZZZ 1.3 – release date and trailer
Zenless Zone Zero update 1.3 will be released on November 6, 2024, for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.
You can find the ZZZ 1.3 trailer below:
ZZZ 1.3 – story and locations
Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 contains the Special Episode: Virtual Revenge, which focuses on yet another faction – H.S.O.S. 6, one of HAND’s special strike forces against Ethereals.
They will play a big role in continuation of the main story as well, but this Special Episode seems to be focusing on Yanagi, one the team’s members and new characters available on the ZZZ 1.3 banners alongside Lighter.
Speaking of Lighter: His Agent Story will also become available in update 1.3.
Update 1.3 opens up several new locations to players. Proxies can explore the HQ of HAND and the H.S.O.S. 6 Office.
In addition, a new shop will open its doors at Lumina Square – Sān-Z STUDIO. It will sell gadgets that players can use to decorate the second floor of Random Play, where a display stand awaits filling.
ZZZ 1.3 – events and game modes
The following events are set to take place in Zenless Zone Zero update 1.3:
- All-New Program – log in for seven days and claim Encrypted Master Tape x10.
- “En-Nah” Into Your Lap – log in for seven days and claim Boopon x10.
- TV Schedule – earn tokens from story broadcasts and warm-up exercises and exchange them for rewards like Polychromes.
- Simulated Battle Trial – permanent combat-focused game mode that sees you advance through progressively more difficult battles with healing only being available at certain stages; rewards include a new badge and Polychromes.
- The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault – permanent HDD-focused roguelike game mode that has you explore randomly generated stages with the HDD; rewards include the exclusive A-Rank Bangboo Knightboo and Polychromes.
- Virtual Battlefield Mayhem – Special Expert Challenges with trial characters and special modifiers; rewards include Polychromes.
- When Sandwiches Come A Knockin’ – help out at a local sandwich shop; rewards include Polychromes and Boopons.
- “Eh-Nah” Assistant Program – assist the Bangboo coach and test how well his pupils’ training has gone; rewards include Polychromes and Photowall Decorations.
- Help Kai – help Kai complete their tasks and earn Polychromes as well as Boopons.
- Data Bounty: Combat Simulation – double rewards from Combat Simulation.
- Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup – double rewards from Routine Cleanup.
Looks like HoYoverse has a metric ton of content in store for this version – and, as promised, the devs will provide separate game modes for users who prefer pure combat and those who enjoy the HDD system. Everyone wins.
ZZZ 1.3 – improvements
Another area in which the developers spared no expense is quality-of-life improvements. Version 1.3 features updates improving the UI for Errands, Weekly Missions, and Combat Challenges. A new Tactics tab unifies all combat tutorials and exercises in one convenient place.
The crafting and dismantling of materials has been streamlined, allowing players to craft Tier 3 materials from Tier 1 materials without first transforming them into Tier 2 materials. Also, users may craft high-level Tuning materials from lower-grade ones starting with this update.
You will also be able to pin Agents and Bangboo, ensuring they’re listed first on the Agent screen and at Turbo Remodeling Shop. Some neat filtering settings have been added to the Drive Disc menu and the UI for Routine Cleanup will show you which Agents need which Drive Discs in the future, making it easier to keep track of which challenges you should invest time into.
Finally, the Friend system has been optimized, adding a section on the profile to add badges and titles.
Make sure to redeem the latest ZZZ redemption code to grab some extra Polychromes for the patch.