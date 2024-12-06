Zenless Zone Zero 1.4: release date, events, and more
Version 1.4 of Zenless Zone Zero is going to bring massive changes to HoYoverse’s urban RPG – so much so that it feels like a soft relaunch of the game.
Table of Contents
ZZZ 1.4 will bring the ongoing story arc – what the developers now call Season 1 – of the title to its climax, allowing Phaethon to get behind the conspiracy unfolding in New Eridu. Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa will join the roster of playable Agents with Harumasa being free to claim for all players.
Find all details on ZZZ update 1.4 such as its release date, events, and feature additions below.
ZZZ 1.4: release date and trailer
Version 1.4 of Zenless Zone Zero will be released on December 18, 2024, for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.
You can find the trailer for “A Storm of Falling Stars” below:
ZZZ 1.4: story, characters, and maps
Chapter 5: A Storm of Falling Stars will be the grand finale of Season 1 of ZZZ. Perlman finally wakes up and provides vital information about the unfolding conspiracy at the highest levels of New Eridu to Phaethon and their allies – just in time for the elections that feature a suspicious candidate as the frontrunner.
“We’ll have to face some cruel truths,” the game’s narrative designer teased. Chapter 5 will be playable without the TV mode, instead featuring Phaethon’s trusty Bangboo Eous in action as it explores environments in 3D. It's a completely new way for the game to present exploration.
In addition to the continuation of the main story, the Asaba Harumasa Agent Story, A Name Written in Water, will be available.
As mentioned above, Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa will be available on the ZZZ 1.4 banners with the latter also being given away for free.
Over the course of these stories, players will gain access to two additional maps: Port Elpis and Reverb Arena.
ZZZ 1.4: events and modes
Update 1.4 is filled with brand-new events and modes – take a look at them below:
- Into That Pale Wasteland: A new Companion Hollow named Melinoe has emerged and needs to be explored, for which Phaethon joins forces with H.S.O.S. 6. Make your way through its twisted paths and upgrade your Agents; rewards include Polychromes, an A-Rank W-Engine, and other supplies.
- Hollow Zero – Shadows Lost: Ray from Scott Outpost is missing and Phaethon is going to investigate. Make your way through Hollow Zero with new special gear that can even add additional abilities to your characters’ kits; rewards include Polychromes, Victoria Housekeeping Coupons, and the A-Rank Bangboo Brawlerboo.
- Deadly Assault: A new permanent endgame mode challenging you to take on bosses with different team compositions. Score is gained by dealing damage and completing side objectives in each stage; rewards include Polychromes.
- Bangoo vs. Ethereal: A tower defense mode in which you strategically place Bangboo to fend off waves of enemy attacks; rewards include Polychromes, an Inter-Knot Namecard, and a collectible for Phaethon’s display case.
- Where the Stars Shine Bright: Participate in H.S.O.S. 6 fan activities; rewards include Polychromes and Boopons.
- Combat Footage Review: Complete jigsaw puzzles to obtain rewards; rewards include Polychromes and Boopons.
- Collab Designer: An event similar to Ridu Weekly – complete a bunch of tasks and gain additional rewards for them; rewards include Polychromes.
- Data Bounty – Combat Simulation: Double drops from Combat Simulation challenges.
- Advanced Bounty – Routine Cleanup: Double drops from Routine Cleanup challenges.
- Check-In Events: Log in to claim ten limited pulls and ten Bangboo pulls.
ZZZ 1.4: features
The new Victoria Housekeeping Coupons can be used to gain Drive Discs without having to challenge the Routine Cleanup stage and using up Battery.
Speaking of Drive Discs, two additional sets will be introduced, Branch & Blade Song and Astral Voice. They can be obtained in new Routine Cleanup challenges.
Version 1.4 will change how Decibels work in combat – the pool will no longer be shared for all characters like it is now, but will instead be separated. This will allow you to use all Ultimates in combat more often, not just that of your Main DPS. Decibel generation is still teamwork, though, as off-field Agents will benefit from the actions of the currently active character.
HoYoverse is reducing the level requirements to access many story missions and systems with this upcoming version, allowing players to progress at a faster rate. Hollow Zero – Shadows Lost will automatically level up all of your characters for the purpose of participating in the event. The Proxy Journey feature will more clearly display player progression for new users, giving them a solid set of goals to work towards.
The café will sell a new type of espresso starting with update 1.4, granting players Battery on top of a general double drop boost for materials.
Shiyu Defense will get the same quick clear function that Honkai: Star Rail’s Memory of Chaos mode has: If you’ve cleared Frontier 4 or higher in the previous season, you get to start there in the next one and can claim all rewards from previous stages after passing it once again.
Upgrading Agents will become smoother in update 1.4, as players can set a training plan, which then displays special markers in menus for modes like Routine Cleanup and Combat Simulation, showing which rewards would currently be helpful to achieve the set goal. Players will be able to copy plans from the community as well.
A new type of trust event will be added as well. Once players reach Trust Level 2 with an Agent, they can be invited to Quality Time Events, in which you hang out with them around New Eridu, moving about freely. When you take them to places they like, you can trigger special interactions and gain Trust. You can even team up with them for games in the Arcade. You will also be able to switch to any of your owned characters while exploring New Eridu.
Crucially for mobile players, you’ll be able to delete past content starting with version 1.4, making the storage requirements of the game much slimmer – this feature is planned to come to PC as well, though it’ll take a bit longer to arrive.
Owners of a PS5 Pro will be able to take advantage of enhanced features with version 1.4, such as ray-tracing tech for better visuals.