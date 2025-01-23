HoYoverse reveals new Anby version and Pulchra for Zenless Zone Zero 1.5
HoYoverse has revealed the upcoming characters for Zenless Zone Zero update 1.5 and the first one is someone no one saw coming: Anby (Silver Soldier) appears to be a brand-new version of Anby, the game’s beloved mascot character. She retains her Electric DMG Type, but will be an Attack Agent in this form.
It is currently unclear whether this will be an S-Rank version of Anby or perhaps an alternative form of her current A-Rank incarnation that we can switch to, similar to how March 7th works in Honkai: Star Rail.
Anby (Silver Soldier) is listed as belonging to an unknown faction, though her outfit and the fact that Trigger, a known member of Soldier 11’s Obol Squad, contributes a quote about her, may indicate that she’s a fellow member of Obol Squad.
“Suiting up before the big battle. Hmm, a classic movie trope,” Anby (Silver Soldier) is quoted as saying – so her personality seems to be the same as for her current form. There is also lots of chatting about burgers.
Nicole’s quote certainly indicates that we’ll hear more about Anby’s past. “I don’t know… Seing Anby back in this outfit stairs up such a mess of thoughts,” she says. “Memories come rushing in, like a piggy bank full of Dennies smashed open. As Anby would put it, isn’t this what they call a… montage?”
General Chop wonders why Anby has never met “that spicy-food-loving girl” on Sixth Street, by which he’s referring to Soldier 11.
The second character revealed for ZZZ 1.5 is Pulchra Fellini, the mercenary we’ve met during the arc in the Outer Ring. She will be a Stun Agent dealing Physical DMG. Interestingly, she is listed as a member of the Sons of Calydon, so the biker gang is adding a newcomer.
Players had been begging HoYoverse for a playable version of Pulchra after her appearance in the story, so we can scratch that one from our wishlist.
ZZZ 1.5 is headed for a release in early March 2025.