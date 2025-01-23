Video Games

HoYoverse reveals new Anby version and Pulchra for Zenless Zone Zero 1.5

She’s (back) in the army now?

HoYoverse has revealed the upcoming characters for Zenless Zone Zero update 1.5 and the first one is someone no one saw coming: Anby (Silver Soldier) appears to be a brand-new version of Anby, the game’s beloved mascot character. She retains her Electric DMG Type, but will be an Attack Agent in this form.

It is currently unclear whether this will be an S-Rank version of Anby or perhaps an alternative form of her current A-Rank incarnation that we can switch to, similar to how March 7th works in Honkai: Star Rail.

Anby (Silver Soldier) is listed as belonging to an unknown faction, though her outfit and the fact that Trigger, a known member of Soldier 11’s Obol Squad, contributes a quote about her, may indicate that she’s a fellow member of Obol Squad.

“Suiting up before the big battle. Hmm, a classic movie trope,” Anby (Silver Soldier) is quoted as saying – so her personality seems to be the same as for her current form. There is also lots of chatting about burgers.

Nicole’s quote certainly indicates that we’ll hear more about Anby’s past. “I don’t know… Seing Anby back in this outfit stairs up such a mess of thoughts,” she says. “Memories come rushing in, like a piggy bank full of Dennies smashed open. As Anby would put it, isn’t this what they call a… montage?”

General Chop wonders why Anby has never met “that spicy-food-loving girl” on Sixth Street, by which he’s referring to Soldier 11.

Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra reveal artwork.
Playable Pulchra is becoming a reality. / HoYoverse

The second character revealed for ZZZ 1.5 is Pulchra Fellini, the mercenary we’ve met during the arc in the Outer Ring. She will be a Stun Agent dealing Physical DMG. Interestingly, she is listed as a member of the Sons of Calydon, so the biker gang is adding a newcomer.

Players had been begging HoYoverse for a playable version of Pulchra after her appearance in the story, so we can scratch that one from our wishlist.

ZZZ 1.5 is headed for a release in early March 2025.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

