Video Games

HoYoverse reveals Evelyn for Zenless Zone Zero version 1.5

Astra Yao’s manager and bodyguard

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has revealed Evelyn Chevalier, the second character joining Zenless Zone Zero 1.5, the first version of the game that’ll be released in 2025. She’ll be an Attack Agent who deals Fire DMG, giving her the same role as Soldier 11.

Evelyn was previously shown off during ZZZ’s The Game Awards 2024 teaser, which focused on upcoming character Astra Yao. Evelyn was featured with a small combat scene and was shown shadowing Astra Yao as she strolled around New Eridu. As it turns out, she’s not doing that for a nefarious reason – Evelyn seems to be her manager and bodyguard.

Official lore tidbits exploring her background contain quotes from her daily work, such as “Ms. Yao is currently enjoying her private time and will not be taking any interviews” as well as “10 o'clock, guy in black. He's suspicious. I'll take care of him. No one gets closer to Ms. Yao than my position.”

Even her employer doesn’t seem to know all that much about Evelyn, though. One bit describes Astra Yao using flattery to fish for information about Evelyn’s background, asking if she once was a detective or Public Security officer.

Both Astra Yao and Evelyn belong to a new faction called the Stars of Lyra. HoYoverse showed some concept art for a faction codenamed “Virtual Idols” back when ZZZ released, but we don’t currently know if the Stars of Lyra are simply the finished version of that particular faction or a different group entirely. They certainly share the music theme.

In any case, it’ll be a while before they make their debut in the game: ZZZ 1.4 is scheduled for a release on December 18, 2024, so version 1.5 should be locked in for the end of January 2025.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News