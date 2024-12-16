HoYoverse reveals Evelyn for Zenless Zone Zero version 1.5
HoYoverse has revealed Evelyn Chevalier, the second character joining Zenless Zone Zero 1.5, the first version of the game that’ll be released in 2025. She’ll be an Attack Agent who deals Fire DMG, giving her the same role as Soldier 11.
Evelyn was previously shown off during ZZZ’s The Game Awards 2024 teaser, which focused on upcoming character Astra Yao. Evelyn was featured with a small combat scene and was shown shadowing Astra Yao as she strolled around New Eridu. As it turns out, she’s not doing that for a nefarious reason – Evelyn seems to be her manager and bodyguard.
Official lore tidbits exploring her background contain quotes from her daily work, such as “Ms. Yao is currently enjoying her private time and will not be taking any interviews” as well as “10 o'clock, guy in black. He's suspicious. I'll take care of him. No one gets closer to Ms. Yao than my position.”
Even her employer doesn’t seem to know all that much about Evelyn, though. One bit describes Astra Yao using flattery to fish for information about Evelyn’s background, asking if she once was a detective or Public Security officer.
Both Astra Yao and Evelyn belong to a new faction called the Stars of Lyra. HoYoverse showed some concept art for a faction codenamed “Virtual Idols” back when ZZZ released, but we don’t currently know if the Stars of Lyra are simply the finished version of that particular faction or a different group entirely. They certainly share the music theme.
In any case, it’ll be a while before they make their debut in the game: ZZZ 1.4 is scheduled for a release on December 18, 2024, so version 1.5 should be locked in for the end of January 2025.