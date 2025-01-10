Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 release date, events, and more
New Eridu, too, is entering a new year in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 and superstar Astra Yao wants to celebrate with a concert – but a conspiracy against her forms in the shadows.
Table of Contents
Naturally, Phaethon and friends will jump into the breach to make Astra’s concert a success and bring the perpetrators to justice in the next version’s storyline, but there’s a lot more where that’s coming from. ZZZ 1.5 also comes with the introduction of outfits and a ton of events to play – and there are generous gifts to welcome 2025.
Find the ZZZ 1.5 release date, story details, and more below.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 release date and trailer
ZZZ 1.5 will be released on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android on January 22, 2025.
Find a trailer for the upcoming update below:
Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 story and characters
Astra Yao is planning a concert to celebrate the new year in style, but a conspiracy against her threatens to undo her efforts. Phaethon must team up with Astra and Evelyn, her manager and bodyguard, to save the day in the Special Episode “Astra-nomical Moment” available in ZZZ 1.5.
Astra Yao and Evelyn will be available on the ZZZ 1.5 banners. Astra is an Ether Support Agent, while Evelyn is a Fire Attack Agent. Both belong to the brand-new Stars of Lyra faction.
A concert venue located inside a giant TV tower will be available as a new location to visit and explore in this update.
A new Agent Story will be available in ZZZ 1.5 as well, which is set to feature Ellen, everyone’s favorite shark maid.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 events
The following events will be available in ZZZ 1.5:
- The Day of Brilliant Wishes – help Eous win a beauty contest against other Bangboo to become Astra Yao’s partner during New Eridu’s grand new year’s celebration; rewards include an outfit for Nicole, Polychromes, and collectibles for your display case.
- Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship – enter a fishing contest and help restore Port Elpis’ lighthouse to win a trip to Reef Island; rewards include Polychromes, a dynamic wallpaper, and more.
- Godfinger Ultimate Showdown – participate in the Urban Video Game Festival by playing in the arcade; rewards include a new title, Polychromes, and more.
- Endless Tower: The Last Stand – another combat mode to be challenged permanently as well as for time-limited rewards; rewards include new titles, avatars, and Polychromes.
- Click Click Hollow Reporter – help someone with fixing their camera and taking snapshots during combat; rewards include Polychromes.
- Hollow Zero: Cleanse Calamity – clear new content in Hollow Zero: Lost Void; rewards include Polychromes.
- Today’s Recommended Film – execute a new promotion plan for Random Play; rewards include Polychromes.
- 141 Going Green for Everyone – exchange used batteries for rewards like Polychromes.
- A Dream Come True at Last – ensure that a planned get-together with all your friends is happening; rewards include Polychromes and a new commemorative photo.
- Data Bounty: Combat Simulation – double drops from Combat Simulation.
- Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup – double drops from Routine Cleanup.
- Check-In Event #1 – log in for seven days to claim 480 Polychromes.
- Check-In Event #2 – log in for seven days to claim ten Encrypted Master Tapes.
- Check-In Event #3 – log in for seven days to claim ten Boopons.
- Check-In Event #4 – log in for seven days to claim ten Encrypted Master Tapes.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 features and additions
ZZZ 1.5 brings a host of brand-new avatars, Trust Events, Quality Time Events, and dynamic backgrounds to the game.
Skins for Astra, Ellen, and Nicole will become available with Nicole’s outfit being free to unlock in a time-limited event. All skins will also be available in the shop.
Godfinger Arcade will get some upgrades in the next version, which include the new racing game Mach 25 and a multiplayer mode for Bizarre Brigade, which receives a big content update and will be available to play with Agents in Quality Time Mode.
Players will be able to share their display cases and memory boards more easily through a new function and select up to five dynamic wallpapers to play automatically in the menu.
Older Notorious Hunt Challenges have been overhauled, skipping the first wave of enemies and letting you challenge the boss immediately. There are also tons of quality-of-life improvements in regards to training plans, battery charge consumption, crafting and dismantling, and disc drives.