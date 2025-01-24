HoYoverse announces Trigger for Zenless Zone Zero 1.6
HoYoverse has revealed yet another upcoming character for Zenless Zone Zero update 1.6 – and it’s someone we’ve met before: Trigger, a member of Soldier 11’s Obol Squad. She looks to be a S-Rank Agent, as her marketing artwork is dynamic instead of static, deals Electric DMG and is a Stun Agent.
Trigger briefly gave us fire support during Soldier 11’s Agent Story, which revealed that she’s a lethal sniper, and her artwork prominently features a weapon that appears to be a gun-blade — she’ll dish out damage from near and far alike.
Despite being a fantastic shot, Trigger’s face is covered with a black mask that doesn’t seem to grant her any visibility — although it could be full of hidden tech that we simply can’t see. It does not seem to impair her vision, in any case, as she’s quoted as saying “I see you.”
Her motivation seems to be linked to the fall of the old capital and identifying the real culprit behind it, which is something she shares with the main protagonists. “I will find the true culprit behind the fall of the old capital and make them pay for what they've done. If the ferrier guiding me to the truth demands a price... I am willing to stake my very life. By letting the will to protect steer my hatred, I gain the crosshairs fixed on the truth,” Trigger says.
What else do we know about her? The quotes from other characters on Trigger indicate that she’s as stealthy as a ghost and doesn’t like talking about her past. Soldier 11 fully trusts her combat and management skills.
Trigger also seems to like playing the harmonica and eating red bean buns.
Her motto, or rather that of Obol Squad, appears to be “Grant peace to the living, and speak for the dead.” This makes a lot of sense, given that the squad is named after the obol, a silver coin from Ancient Greece. Obols would be given to the deceased on the funeral pyre so that they’d be able to pay the ferryman Charon to bring their soul safely into the underworld.
Trigger joins Anby (Silver Soldier) — an alternative version of Anby that seems to be affiliated with Obol Squad as well — and another old acquaintance in Pulchra, who’ll join the Sons of Calydon.
ZZZ 1.6 is set to be released in March 2025 for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.