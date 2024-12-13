Zenless Zone Zero reveals Astra Yao in teaser for next story arc
HoYoverse kept its appearance at The Game Awards 2024 on the lower end, but it presented a new trailer each for Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai: Star Rail. ZZZ’s footage contained moments from the upcoming ZZZ update 1.4, which is due to be released next week with Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa being featured on the banners – and Harumasa being given out for free.
However, the TGA trailer looked a bit further into the future than that – it teased some characters that will be involved in the next major story arc of the game, which we’ll play out in 2025.
A woman named Astra Yao was under the figurative and literal spotlight: She appears to be an opera singer and one of New Eridu’s greatest stars. We see her reminiscing about the past as she walks the path down Sixth Street to a previously unknown location, Peacock Theater, where she took to the stage with a heartfelt performance. While she’s singing, a mysterious woman is observing her from an isolated balcony in the opera house, taking a melancholy glance at a photo of another musician.
On her way, Astra Yao seems to have been shadowed by an unnamed blonde woman, who looks like the character seen in a short combat scene included in the sequence. We’re certainly getting a feeling that both of them will be playable Agents in ZZZ down the line.
