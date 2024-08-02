Zenless Zone Zero earnings estimated close to $100 million USD in first month on mobile

Video Games

It’s not a massive surprise that HoYoverse’s latest release, Zenless Zone Zero, made bank in its launch month, but the latest estimations really paint a dominant picture: According to data from SensorTower, aggregated via Gacha Revenue, the urban fantasy action RPG made $96 million USD worldwide – from iOS and Android alone. Revenue from PC and PS5, where ZZZ entered the top ten most-played games shortly after launch, are not included in these statistics. 

It’s safe to say that Zenless Zone Zero far surpassed a revenue of $100 million USD since July 4, 2024, its release date, when all platforms are considered. Ellen Joe and Zhu Yuan led the way in ZZZ 1.0 and Jane Doe, the likely S-Rank character for version 1.1, is already gaining a following, so things are looking bright.

Zenless Zone Zero Ellen ultimate animation screenshot.
HoYoverse made the right call by making shark maid Ellen ZZZ's first limited character. / HoYoverse

HoYoverse didn’t quite manage to fill the podium of monthly earnings with its three titles, though. Love and Deepspace, the perennial overperformer among gacha games, clinched second place with an astounding $42 million USD in revenue. Love and Deepspace is a bit of a phenomenon, because it’s one of the very few gacha games catering to women by exclusively offering overly attractive male characters on its banners – a recipe that works out very well.

Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail came third and fourth in the July 2024 revenue rankings. Unsurprisingly, both lost out on earnings compared to the previous months: Genshin Impact is currently on a filler patch ahead of the big 5.0 update with Natlan, while Honkai: Star Rail had a monstrous June that was just half a million USD off of rivaling ZZZ’s launch month.

HoYoverse will be able to stagger highlight updates in its three flagship games over the coming months and years, which should ensure its continued dominance in these rankings.

Taking a surprising fifth place in July is Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle, which beat out Wuthering Waves – Kuro Games’ open-world RPG landed on a respectable sixth place, falling three spots compared to June.

Fate/Grand Order and Goddess of Victory: Nikke, both climbed four ranks compared to June. Blue Archive, another South Korean title, jumped up seven places and re-entered the club of eight digit earners. Speaking of which, Solo Leveling: Arise just made the cut in July, bringing up the rear with $10 million USD in revenue.

