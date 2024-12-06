Video Games

Harumasa will be free for everyone in Zenless Zone Zero update 1.4

Including upgrade materials

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse is giving away a free S-Rank Agent in ZZZ – Asaba Harumasa, an Attack character dealing Electric DMG, will be free to claim right after the release of version 1.4 on December 18, 2024.

In addition to the Agent, players will receive enough materials and resources to upgrade him to Level 40 immediately. Further materials for a promotion to Level 50 can be obtained by taking part in the pre-registration event for the update, which seems to amount to a soft relaunch of Zenless Zone Zero, given the amount of changes the patch is bringing.

Harumasa will be available on the ZZZ 1.4 banners alongside Hoshimi Miyabi for the entire length of the version – a departure from the usual formula, which sees the banners split into two halves.

The member of Hollow Special Operations Section 6 is a hybrid melee and ranged character, who can dart in and out of close range. He excels at focusing down single targets, marking an enemy for lightning-fast attacks. Adept at laying traps, he can summon Electro Quivers and let them attack the marked enemy to support his own efforts.

Get a taste for his combat potential in the footage below:

Zenless Zone Zero update 1.4 is set to be released on December 18, 2024, on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android. Harumasa will be free to claim until version 1.6.

