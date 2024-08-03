Zenless Zone Zero update 1.1: release date, characters, events, and more
The details around Undercover R&B – alias Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 – have been revealed during the latest developer livestream: Players will find themselves embroiled in a battle between law enforcement and a crime syndicate.
Three playable Agents will join the existing line-up in the upcoming version and quite a few fresh events are planned to keep things interesting. In addition, the developers have worked on some new areas, modes, and features that will be introduced.
Here’s everything you need to know about the ZZZ 1.1 release date, story, characters, events, and additions.
ZZZ 1.1: release date and trailer
Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 is set to be released on August 14, 2024, for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.
ZZZ 1.1: characters and story
The new Story Episode “Undercover R&B” throws Belle and Wise right into a duel between New Eridu Public Security and a crime syndicate called Mountain Lion Gang.
We need to assist Zhu Yuan and her team, which is getting reinforced by the two new playable Agents Qingyi and Seth, in dealing with the group. The opposition will be powerful, though: The mysterious and talented Jane Doe, who will be a playable character as well as a combat enemy, has quickly risen through the gang’s ranks and will try to hinder the investigation.
Check the ZZZ 1.1 banners for additional details on all of these Agents.
In addition to this story, players will get access to Qingyi’s Agent Story, in which she takes up the case of a missing Bangboo.
ZZZ 1.1: events
Update 1.1 of ZZZ will contain the following events:
- Camellia Golden Week – event with various types of Commission; rewards include Polychromes and a free A-Rank W-Engine called Gilded Blossom.
- First-Class Customer Service – rhythm game event; rewards include Polychromes and Boopons.
- Daily Life of a PubSec Officer – step into the shoes of a Public Security Officer and help citizens with various problems; rewards include Polychromes.
- Scene One, Shot One – photography event; rewards include Polychromes and Boopons.
- Immersive Tactical Drill – combat event at HIA Club; rewards include Polychromes.
- Shiyu Defense: Special Operation – combat event; rewards include Polychromes.
- All-New Program – login event granting players ten Encrypted Master Tapes.
- “En-Nah” Into Your Lap – login event granting players ten Boopons.
ZZZ 1.1: modes, maps, and improvements
Version 1.1 of ZZZ will introduce a new layer of Hollow Zero, in which players will finally be able to do battle against the immense monster that’s been introduced during their first foray into the area – Nineveh. Successfully challenging the Inferno Reap mode and defeating Nineveh inside the time limit will be richly rewarded. This challenge will be accessible without exploring the Hollow on TV screens first – you’ll directly jump into combat. You need to have cleared the Withering Garden in Hollow Zero first, though, so better get to it.
At Lumina Square, a New Eridu Public Security area will be accessible to players, allowing them to explore more of this district.
Belle and Wise’s camera is getting an upgrade as well, including a selfie function and filters.
Find more information on upcoming ZZZ improvements and features via the link.
Make sure to check the active ZZZ redemption codes to grab all the free Polychromes you can.