ZZZ update 1.2 buffed Lucy to make her much better with Burnice
Update 1.2 for Zenless Zone Zero contained a surprising and welcome buff to Lucy, the Support Agent from the Sons of Calydon – although this change is only relevant for those who completed her Mindscape Cinema by reaching Level 6. This unlocks an off-field attack dealing Fire DMG to enemies that have been targeted by an ally’s EX Special Attack, if that ally is currently benefiting from Lucy’s Cheer On! buff.
Previously, using this off-field attack to trigger Burn resulted in Burn DMG dealt to enemies being lower than expected, because the explosive boar making the off-field attack didn't have a good Anomaly Proficiency stat. This made her suboptimal to use with Anomaly Agents, reducing the overall damage output of the playstyle.
However, update 1.2 changed an important detail of Lucy’s kit: Her Guard Boars now inherit her Anomaly Proficiency stat in addition to the other attributes she already shared with them, which’ll increase the damage dealt by Anomalies they inflict.
In effect, this change results in Lucy becoming a much better Support for Burnice, the upcoming Sons of Calydon character belonging to the Anomaly class and dealing Fire DMG. You now won’t have to worry about reducing Burnice’s damage output, which mainly comes from inflicting Burn, if you pair her up with a fully built Lucy.
This buffs Lucy’s synergy with Jane Doe as well, as the regular Guard Boars would previously threaten to reduce the damage inflicted by Physical Anomalies – now, Lucy is very much viable as an alternative to Seth.
It’s quite rare that HoYoverse changes characters’ kits after they’ve been added to the game, so this is definitely a stroke of luck for fans of the biker gang princess.
Players can learn more about Lucy in the ZZZ 1.2 story and events. The update also added a new feature allowing you to switch characters while exploring New Eridu, although Lucy won’t become eligible for this until update 1.4. For now, only Caesar and Burnice can be selected alongside Belle and Wise.