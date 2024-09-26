Video Games

ZZZ update 1.2 buffed Lucy to make her much better with Burnice

Another win for the princess

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Update 1.2 for Zenless Zone Zero contained a surprising and welcome buff to Lucy, the Support Agent from the Sons of Calydon – although this change is only relevant for those who completed her Mindscape Cinema by reaching Level 6. This unlocks an off-field attack dealing Fire DMG to enemies that have been targeted by an ally’s EX Special Attack, if that ally is currently benefiting from Lucy’s Cheer On! buff.

Previously, using this off-field attack to trigger Burn resulted in Burn DMG dealt to enemies being lower than expected, because the explosive boar making the off-field attack didn't have a good Anomaly Proficiency stat. This made her suboptimal to use with Anomaly Agents, reducing the overall damage output of the playstyle.

However, update 1.2 changed an important detail of Lucy’s kit: Her Guard Boars now inherit her Anomaly Proficiency stat in addition to the other attributes she already shared with them, which’ll increase the damage dealt by Anomalies they inflict.

In effect, this change results in Lucy becoming a much better Support for Burnice, the upcoming Sons of Calydon character belonging to the Anomaly class and dealing Fire DMG. You now won’t have to worry about reducing Burnice’s damage output, which mainly comes from inflicting Burn, if you pair her up with a fully built Lucy.

Zenless Zone Zero screenshot showing Burnice.
Burnice will benefit from Lucy's presence a lot more now. / HoYoverse

This buffs Lucy’s synergy with Jane Doe as well, as the regular Guard Boars would previously threaten to reduce the damage inflicted by Physical Anomalies – now, Lucy is very much viable as an alternative to Seth.

It’s quite rare that HoYoverse changes characters’ kits after they’ve been added to the game, so this is definitely a stroke of luck for fans of the biker gang princess.

Players can learn more about Lucy in the ZZZ 1.2 story and events. The update also added a new feature allowing you to switch characters while exploring New Eridu, although Lucy won’t become eligible for this until update 1.4. For now, only Caesar and Burnice can be selected alongside Belle and Wise.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News