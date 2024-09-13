Zenless Zone Zero update 1.2: release date, events, features and more
Zenless Zone Zero’s 1.2 update looks absolutely massive, continuing the game’s main story in a new area, adding brand-new characters, introducing a variety of new events, and improving the gameplay experience with tons of feature updates.
Table of Contents
Version 1.2 also has new enemies and equipment pieces in store – plus, a popular Honkai: Star Rail feature is coming to the game.
Here’s everything you need to know about the ZZZ 1.2 release date, story, characters, events, and additions.
ZZZ 1.2: release date and trailer
Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2 is set to be released on September 25, 2024, for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.
ZZZ 1.2: story, map, and characters
Former Vision Corporation president Perlman has supposedly fled into New Eridu’s Outer Ring. Phaethon and the Cunning Hares travel there, intending to track him down, which leads to their encounter with the Sons of Calydon – a biker gang operating a logistics company – and them getting pulled into the gang politics of the area.
We’ll get to experience these events in Phaethon’s Story Chapter 4: Tour de Inferno. Burnice’s Agent Story, A Stroke of Luck, will be available as well.
The Outer Ring will be the new region you can explore in this update – it’s a Wild West-inspired region that allows you to participate in bike races through its dusty valleys.
Version 1.2 will introduce Caesar King, the Sons of Calydon’s leader, and Burnice White, their fiery bartender, as new playable characters. They’ll be available from the ZZZ 1.2 banners.
ZZZ 1.2: events
Update 1.2 of ZZZ will contain the following events:
- Overlord’s Feast: Renovate an old diner and bring it back to its glory days. Rewards include a Hamster Cage Pass, Polychromes, and a free copy of Lucy.
- Bizarre Brigade: A new mini-game will be available at the arcade on Sixth Street. Rewards include Polychromes.
- Roaming the Ether: Extract information from a vintage computer the Cunning Hares found. Rewards include Polychromes.
- Ridu For You: Solve puzzles at the News Stand. Rewards include Polychromes, Boopons, and Namecards.
- 141 Friendship Fair: Submit items in exchange for rewards. Rewards include Polychromes and Boopons.
- Phantom Hunt: Rain has some combat commissions for Phaethon to tackle.
- Data Bounty: Double drop rate from Combat Simulation challenges.
- Advanced Bounty: Double drop rate from Routine Cleanup challenges.
- Login event for Encrypted Mastertape x10
- Login event for Boopon x10
ZZZ 1.2: new features
Starting with Zenless Zone Zero update 1.2, you will be able to switch between Belle and Wise as your protagonist whenever you want – which makes a lot of sense: The two work together closely in any case and are very much their own characters, as opposed to HoYoverse’s usual approach of somewhat blank protagonists the players can project themselves onto.
In addition, you can start exploring New Eridu as all of the Agents on your roster after update 1.4, which puts a checkmark behind one of the community’s most-requested features.
A new back-up battery allows you to store surplus energy accumulating while you’re offline, just like the mechanic in Honkai: Star Rail. This means that less energy will go to waste and you’ve got less of a reason to feel bad about being unable to log in every day.
Players can save several preset squads and choose teams for missions from this screen. You will also be able to freely change the time of day.
Notorious Hunt, Expert Challenge, and Routine Cleanup will have new challenges for players.
New Drive Disc sets:
- Chaos Jazz: (2) +30 Anomaly Proficiency, (4) +15% Fire DMG and Electric DMG, boosts damage dealt by EX Special Attacks and Assists Attacks while off-field and shortly after being switched in.
- Proto Punk: (2) +15% Shield Effect, (4) +15% damage for all squad members when any member triggers Defensive Assist or Evasive Assist.
A new game mode called Investigator Training Course will be available, allowing players to dive into advanced combat mechanics and providing XP for characters.
Hollow Zero: Blitz Withering Garden will allow you to make Hollow Zero runs without engaging with the TV gameplay. You’ll simply fight a series of battles, between which you can pick your Resonia. There will also be new Hollow Zero modifiers you can pick for the Blitz mode and the Exploration mode, increasing the difficulty and making it easier to earn points.
TV gameplay will get even more optimizations in version 1.2, speeding up many animations or making them skippable. Fairy can also automatically pick up any collectibles you missed.
Make sure to check the active ZZZ redemption codes to grab all the free Polychromes you can.