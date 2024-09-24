Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero reveals Lighter for update 1.3

An actual Son of Calydon

Marco Wutz

Putting the ‘Son’ into the Sons of Calydon in ZZZ 1.3 will be Lighter, who has been confirmed to join the roster of playable characters. He is a Stun Agent dealing Fire DMG and will increase the number of available characters in the Sons of Calydon faction up to five – making the gang the most numerous group in the game thus far.

Lucy and Piper were already available at launch, while Caesar and Burnice are joining in ZZZ 1.2.

Lighter, who wears leather biker gear with lots of spikes and sunglasses, seems to be a brawler at heart, describing himself as “the undefeated champion” of the Outer Ring. 

Contrasting that tough and cool exterior, he seems to have a critical weakness in combat – he doesn’t like seeing blood, according to a quote attributed to him: “You may not have the skill to defeat me, but could you not bleed so much? I know, fainting at the sight of blood isn't very impressive for 'The Champion.' Or is this your way of bringing us both down?”

Aside from Lighter, Yanagi from Section 6 has been confirmed for version 1.3 so far. Like Yanagi will fill a similar role as Grace, Lighter appears to be encroaching on the territory of Koleda – we’ll see how well the Belobog characters from the standard banner stand the test of time against the newcomers when update 1.3 comes out. 

Currently, Zenless Zone Zero version 1.3 is set to be released on November 6, 2024.

