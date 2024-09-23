Zenless Zone Zero reveals Yanagi for update 1.3
The days of Soukaku being the only playable character of Section 6 in Zenless Zone Zero are finally coming to an end – Tsukishiro Yanagi has been revealed for ZZZ 1.3. Yanagi is the deputy chief of the special forces squad as well as an Anomaly Agent dealing Electric DMG, making her fill a similar role as Belobog Industry’s Grace.
We’ve previously seen her in action as part of the Hollow Zero story, but since then Section 6 has been active mostly in the background. It looks like the squad may finally enter Phaethon’s story for real in update 1.3.
Yanagi seems to be a stickler for rules and may be a little bit awkward socially, going by the lore tidbits we have on her. Here’s a, uhm, joke she’s telling: “One day, I was so hungry from working overtime that I nearly passed out, but luckily Asaba tossed me a 'lifeline,' and I managed to pull through. Because this 'lifeline' was actually a donut. That was a joke. Why aren't you laughing...? Wait, Asaba probably never works overtime.”
According to Asaba Harumasa, she does “not have the phrase ‘turn a blind eye’ in her dictionary” and Section 6 chief Hoshimi Miyabi frequently complains about all the reports Yanagi makes her fill out.
She’s also a mother figure for the entire unit. Soukaku makes her do groceries and her desk is filled with flowers and gifts on Mother’s Day.
Before we get to take Yanagi to the battlefield, ZZZ 1.2 needs to run its course. It brings an array of events, features, and stories to the game alongside two brand-new characters on the banners – Caesar and Burnice.