Zenless Zone Zero reveals Miyabi and Harumasa for update 1.4
HoYoverse has finally confirmed that Hoshimi Miyabi, the leader of Hollow Special Operations Section 6 (H.S.O.S. 6), will become a playable Zenless Zone Zero character in version 1.4. A week ago, the studio already revealed Asaba Harumasa, another member of the team, for the update, which means that we’ll have the complete line-up of H.S.O.S. 6 once the patch arrives.
Miyabi is a highly-anticipated character thanks to her aesthetics and presence in the story, but also because she was initially available during one of ZZZ’s pre-release playtests, so players have been knowing about her for quite some time. Miyabi will be an Anomaly Agent dealing Ice DMG and we can assume that she’ll be an S-Rank character.
“Order cannot be broken,” Miyabi is quoted as saying in the official marketing material. “Simply imitating the swordsmanship of the strong will ultimately not lead to greatness.It's like the newly bought photocopier in the office. It may be energy-efficient and eco-friendly, but its impassionate replications only add meaningless noise and distortion. This noise will become your weakness. You must not get careless.”
Asaba Harumasa will be an Attack Agent dealing Electric DMG. He’s described as laid-back and relatively lazy by all sources, which has been confirmed by his official marketing material. “Nice to meet you, unless you're here to make me work overtime,” he’s depicted as saying. “Ahem... I feel like my condition has worsened… I've got bags under my eyes, my body aches all over, and I feel so out of it that I’m about to mutate into an Ethereal. Deputy, are you not going to give me a sick leave note?”
Miyabi and Harumasa will join Soukaku, who has been in the game since launch as the first playable member of H.S.O.S. 6, and Tsukishiro Yanagi, who debuted in ZZZ 1.3 and is Miyabi’s second-in-command.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2024, so you still have quite some time to gather as many Polychromes as you can to prepare for the new characters’ arrival – grab any active ZZZ redemption codes to supplement your reserves.