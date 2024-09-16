EA is rolling out the first round of NHL 25 ratings, with Nikita Kucherov and Artemi Panarin leading the Wingers
The 2024 NHL season is just around the corner, so close that EA Sports is already starting to roll out the first round of NHL 25 ratings. This initial batch ranks the sports game's best Right Wingers and Left Wingers, so it probably comes as little surprise to hear that the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kuckerov and New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin lead the pack in their respective positions.
EA listed the ratings as they’ll appear in the final list, which should be complete by September 20, 2024, so even though Kucherov is the best Ring Winger in NHL 25, he’s in the third spot overall. Kucherov starts NHL 25 with a 95 OVR rating off the back of his excellent 2023-2024 season, one that saw him earn 100 assists and reach heights only a few players, including Wayne Gretzky, ever reached.
Close behind Kucherov in Ring Winger ratings is David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, sitting at number seven in the grand scheme with a 95 OVR, but slightly lower stats than Kucherov in every category except Wristshot Power. Pastrnak has a 94 in that area, while Kucherov’s is 91.
Leading the Left Winger side is Artemi Panarin, sliding in at number eight with a 95 OVR thanks to his exceptionally high Deking and Passing, which make up for slightly lower numbers in every other stat. Panarin started last season by setting a new point streak record, something that no one had achieved since 1972, and became the fastest player in Rangers history to hit 400 points.
Behind Panarin and another Right Winger – Mikko Rantanen – is Krill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov clocks in with a 93 OVR, which puts him in slot 16 for the broader NHL 25 ratings picture.
NHL 25 launches on October 4, 2024, or a few days earlier if you buy the deluxe edition for early access.