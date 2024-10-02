Video Games

Palworld mobile game to be created by PUBG developer

KRAFTON signs license to use IP

Marco Wutz

Pocketpair

KRAFTON, the South Korean publisher behind battle royale cornerstone PUBG, has signed a licensing agreement with Pocketpair to bring Palworld to mobile devices, as announced on the company’s website.

PUBG Studios, one of KRAFTON’s subsidiaries, will handle development and aims to faithfully reimagine the main elements of the original game for the mobile environment, as per the reveal.

Pocketpair established a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex earlier this year for the purpose of licensing out the Palworld IP, releasing a wave of Palworld plushies as its first order of business.

Palworld came out on PS5 just over a week ago, adding another major platform to its range aside from the existing PC and Xbox Series X|S versions. Pocketpair also confirmed that the game would retain its pay-to-play business model after some public deliberation about potentially making Palworld a live-service game.

All of this positive news comes as Pocketpair awaits a legal battle with Nintendo, which sued the Palworld developer over alleged patent infringement.

Palworld update 0.3.9 was released on PC and Xbox Series X|S on October 1, 2024, and is now available on PS5 as well, bringing a few important fixes to the game.

